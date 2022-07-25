Connect with us

FHN+

Scorched Earth: Bill Zito completely remakes the Florida Panthers

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell introduces Bill Zito as the team’s new general manager on Sept. 2, 2020. Since that day, the Panthers only have four players remaining from the 2020 postseason bubble. — Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Rare is the NHL team that completely remakes its roster and not sink to the bottom of the standings. Or does so because they are at the bottom. Then there is the Florida Panthers.

When you compare how the Panthers lined up in the Toronto postseason summer bubble in 2020 to how things look right now, well, the two teams are unrecognizable.

Sure, Sasha Barkov is here.

So is Aaron Ekblad.

And Sergei Bobrovsky.

Get FHN+ today!

Who else?

Would you believe no one — save for Eetu Luostarinen, who did not play in the 2020 bubble?

After Friday night’s blockbuster deal which saw franchise stalwarts Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar go to Calgary for Matthew Tkachuk, general manager Bill Zito appears to have completed his scorched earth campaign on the Florida Panthers roster.

Tkachuk, by the way, will be formally introduced by the Panthers at a noon press conference Monday in Sunrise.

Not only have the Panthers avoided plunging to the depths of the Atlantic (division), but they have enjoyed two of the best regular seasons in franchise history.

Playoff success has been limited to one series win against the Capitals. Which is why Zito keeps on rolling.

Yes, the Panthers are looking to accomplish more. Much more.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.