#AskFHN Mailbag
Black Friday Edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Now Open
We are over a quarter of the way through another Florida Panthers season. Time flies, eh? So, with Thanksgiving and Black Friday coming up, figured it was time for another FHN Mailbag.
That’s right: All of your most pressing questions about the Panthers, the NHL, the college football playoffs, best Thanksgiving sides, whatever.
Ask away.
With the Panthers playing on Wednesday and Friday this holiday week, let’s get after it, eh?
Here is the deal: You have until 9 p.m. on Thursday night to submit your questions regarding any subject you would like.
Throw it out there, I’ll probably answer it.
So, how do you get the questions in?
It is pretty easy.
To leave a question, simply leave it here in the comment section.
You can also head over to our FHN Facebook page if you saw this story there and leave it there — or use the #AskGR hashtag on Twitter.
You ask ‘em, I will answer.
Again, the Mailbag will be published here on Friday morning.
Have a great Thanksgiving!
ON DECK: GAME 23
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Last Season: Florida won 2-1
- This Season (Tied 1-1) — At Florida: Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (Oct. 9); Wednesday; At Philadelphia: Flyers 5, Panthers 2 (Oct. 13).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 61-40-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Friday vs. Calgary Flames, 4 p.m.
George, this Thanksgiving I am thankful for you and for this site. Not living in SoFla has me feeling a lot of FOMO these past three seasons, but your writing and insights keep me close to the action and in the know. Muchas gracias, compadre.
My question is this: when it comes to former Panthers which ones are still plugged in to the team? By that I mean are seen going to games as fans, hanging around the practice rink, got their kiddos on the Jr. Panthers, etc. Surely a bunch of them are still full or 3/4 time residents.
Think Devine will stay up for the rest of the year? Anybody else in Charlotte ready to take the next step?
With both our goalies set to be UFAs at the end of this year, any guesses on what the goalie room looks like for next year and what their cap hits could look like? I know its early in this year but I’ve thought Tarasov has looked good, does management have plans for him to be goalie of the future now that Knight is gone, or are there other options they are exploring as well?