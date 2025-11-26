Black Friday Edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Now Open

We are over a quarter of the way through another Florida Panthers season. Time flies, eh? So, with Thanksgiving and Black Friday coming up, figured it was time for another FHN Mailbag.

That’s right: All of your most pressing questions about the Panthers, the NHL, the college football playoffs, best Thanksgiving sides, whatever.

Ask away.

With the Panthers playing on Wednesday and Friday this holiday week, let’s get after it, eh?

Here is the deal: You have until 9 p.m. on Thursday night to submit your questions regarding any subject you would like.

Throw it out there, I’ll probably answer it.

So, how do you get the questions in?

It is pretty easy.

To leave a question, simply leave it here in the comment section.

You can also head over to our FHN Facebook page if you saw this story there and leave it there — or use the #AskGR hashtag on Twitter.

You ask ‘em, I will answer.

Again, the Mailbag will be published here on Friday morning.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

ON DECK: GAME 23

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS