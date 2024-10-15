Blue Jackets Stop Game vs. Panthers, Honor Gaudreau in Emotional Ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Johnny Gaudreau was remembered and honored by the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

After an emotional 13-minute pregame ceremony which featured personal videos, an introduction of his family, and the raising of a banner with Gaudreau’s No. 13 on it, the puck was dropped on the game against the Panthers.

But the tribute was not finished just yet.

The Blue Jackets lined up one player short on the ice — they went without a left wing, the spot Gaudreau would have occupied — and after the puck was dropped, both teams let 13 seconds run off the clock in silence.

Sean Monahan, who played with Gaudreau in Calgary, took the opening faceoff and sent the puck to Sam Bennett.

“It’s a tough night,” said Bennett, a former teammate of Gaudreau’s in Calgary. “What their family’s gone through, it’s unthinkable.”

Gaudreau, of course, wore No. 13 and both teams wore special Gaudreau jerseys — all with his number on them — for warmups.

The two teams also lined up across from each other along a strip of carpet on the ice as family members walked through the two teams to watch the Gaudreau banner go up into the rafters.

Although Gaudreau’s No. 13 was not officially retired Tuesday, the Blue Jackets say they “do not anticipate any player wearing it ever again.’’

Johnny, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

“This is probably very necessary for the fans and the community here,’’ coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re honored to be a part of it. It will be difficult. We have players in our room who were close friends. But the game is going to start when the puck drops and hockey will take over. But I think the first part of this is going to be the most important part of the event.”

Maurice and Bennett both said they were honored the Panthers just happened to be Columbus’ first home opponent and were able to be part of honoring Gaudreau.

Not only did the Panthers wear Gaudreau’s name and number during warmups, but all of the players came to Nationwide Arena carrying bottles of purple Gatorade and a bag of Skittles.

Those were Gaudreau’s favorite snacks — and the idea to come to the arena with them came from Matthew Tkachuk.

“This is really important for guys like me,” Maurice said. “So, I don’t know the family; I don’t know the young man. But you feel the loss, right? I have two boys and the thought just terrifies you. So, how do you appropriately give back? How do you play your role in this? It is healing.’’

Tkachuk, who has missed the past three games with what is said to be an illness, was not in Columbus on Tuesday and posted a message through the Panthers’ social media channel:

Unfortunately, I won’t be there tonight in Columbus. Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community but to me he was much more than that. A great friend, teammate, and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew.

The biggest thing I’m going to miss about tonight is not being able to see Meredith, Noa, little Johnny, Guy and Jane. Would love to give them all big hugs! Johnny will be my teammate forever.

Bennett got a little emotional Tuesday when asked if there were times he was feeling a little blue and thought of a funny story involving his friend.

It went back to their days in Calgary when they would be on the road.

Bennett said he and Gaudreau were always two of the last players to hop on the bus, and Gaudreau had an odd pregame ritual.

“He would always eat Raisin Bran cereal,” Bennett said, grinning, “but he would always pick out all the raisins.

“I was literally thinking about that today, just him picking raisins out of his cereal. It ended up putting a little smile on my face. I have a million stories, but that’s the one I thought of today.”

