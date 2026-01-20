Florida Panthers
How About Bob? Bobrovsky, Nedeljkovic Get into Goalie Fight
SUNRISE — Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had never before been in a goalie fight but that changed on Monday night against Alex Nedeljkovic and the San Jose Sharks.
At 14 minutes of the third period, there was a scrum behind the San Jose net — and Nedeljkovic jumped in and went after Evan Rodrigues.
Bobrovsky obviously did not like what he saw and sprinted the length of the ice, shedding his gloves along the way.
The Florida goalie confronted Nedeljkovic before ripping off the San Jose goalie’s mask.
The two threw punches for a minute or so before both hit the ice.
Bobrovsky headed down the tunnel and it appeared Daniil Tarasov would enter the game.
Instead, Bobrovsky came back out and continued playing.
Bothe goalies got hit with 2 minutes for leaving the crease and 5 minutes for fighting.
💥 LET THE BOBBYS HIT THE FLOOR 💥 pic.twitter.com/tpGUVo0p2t
— Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 20, 2026
ON DECK: GAME 49
FLORIDA PANTHERS at WINNIPEG JETS
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Canada Life Center; Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last season: Tied 1-1
- This season — At Florida: Jan. 31. At Winnipeg: Thursday.
- All-time regular season series: Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets lead 55-32-8, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Minnesota Wild, 9 p.m.