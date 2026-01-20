Connect with us

How About Bob? Bobrovsky, Nedeljkovic Get into Goalie Fight

Published

31 minutes ago

on

Bobrovsky goalie fight
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky takes off down the ice to fight San Jose counterpart Alex Nedeljkovic in the third period Monday night in Sunrise. // Photo courtesy Scripps/@FlaPanthers

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had never before been in a goalie fight but that changed on Monday night against Alex Nedeljkovic and the San Jose Sharks.

At 14 minutes of the third period, there was a scrum behind the San Jose net — and Nedeljkovic jumped in and went after Evan Rodrigues.

Bobrovsky obviously did not like what he saw and sprinted the length of the ice, shedding his gloves along the way.

The Florida goalie confronted Nedeljkovic before ripping off the San Jose goalie’s mask.

The two threw punches for a minute or so before both hit the ice.

Bobrovsky headed down the tunnel and it appeared Daniil Tarasov would enter the game.

Instead, Bobrovsky came back out and continued playing.

Bothe goalies got hit with 2 minutes for leaving the crease and 5 minutes for fighting.

ON DECK: GAME 49
FLORIDA PANTHERS at WINNIPEG JETS 
