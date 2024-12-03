With Bobrovsky Out for Panthers, Knight Gets a Shot at Penguins

Sergei Bobrovsky is back home in South Florida expecting an addition to his family, meaning the Florida Panthers will turn their net over to Spencer Knight tonight against the host Pittsburgh Penguins.

Knight will probably get the start Thursday in Philadelphia as well.

This is a nice opportunity for Knight to get into a bit of a rhythm; tonight will be the first time Knight has made consecutive starts this season.

Both the Panthers and Penguins have won their past three games, giving this game a much different feel than it would have had a week ago.

The Panthers would have run the same lineup they did in Saturday’s win over the Hurricanes, only Mackie Samoskevich had to be sent to AHL Charlotte to make room for backup goalie Chris Driedger.

— Starting goalies: Knight will go up against Tristan Jarry tonight.

ON DECK: GAME 26

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (15-9-1) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

88 Nate Schmidt // 34 Adam Boqvist

30 Spencer Knight

60 Chris Driedger

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis

Reassigned to Charlotte: Mackie Samoskevich

Maternity Leave: Sergei Bobrovsky

PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (10-12-4) LINES

67 Rickard Rakell // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust

10 Drew O’Connor // 71 Evgeni Malkin // 53 Philip Tomasino

8 Michael Bunting // 46 Blake Lizotte // 72 Anthony Beauvillier

83 Matt Nieto // 55 Noel Acciari // 13 Kevin Hayes

24 Matt Grzelcyk // 58 Kris Letang

28 Marcus Pettersson // 65 Erik Karlsson

38 Owen Pickering // 5 Ryan Shea

35 Tristan Jarry

39 Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass

Injured: None