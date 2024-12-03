Florida Panthers
With Bobrovsky Out for Panthers, Knight Gets a Shot at Penguins
Sergei Bobrovsky is back home in South Florida expecting an addition to his family, meaning the Florida Panthers will turn their net over to Spencer Knight tonight against the host Pittsburgh Penguins.
Knight will probably get the start Thursday in Philadelphia as well.
This is a nice opportunity for Knight to get into a bit of a rhythm; tonight will be the first time Knight has made consecutive starts this season.
Both the Panthers and Penguins have won their past three games, giving this game a much different feel than it would have had a week ago.
The Panthers would have run the same lineup they did in Saturday’s win over the Hurricanes, only Mackie Samoskevich had to be sent to AHL Charlotte to make room for backup goalie Chris Driedger.
— Starting goalies: Knight will go up against Tristan Jarry tonight.
ON DECK: GAME 26
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: PPG Arena, Pittsburgh
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-175); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-120)
- Season Series — At Florida: Jan. 3; March 23. At Pittsburgh: Tuesday.
- Last Season: Panthers won 3-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Penguins lead 56-38-8, 4 ties
- All-time Playoff Series: Florida d. Pittsburgh 4-3, 1996 Eastern Conference finals
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (15-9-1) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
88 Nate Schmidt // 34 Adam Boqvist
30 Spencer Knight
60 Chris Driedger
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis
Reassigned to Charlotte: Mackie Samoskevich
Maternity Leave: Sergei Bobrovsky
PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (10-12-4) LINES
67 Rickard Rakell // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust
10 Drew O’Connor // 71 Evgeni Malkin // 53 Philip Tomasino
8 Michael Bunting // 46 Blake Lizotte // 72 Anthony Beauvillier
83 Matt Nieto // 55 Noel Acciari // 13 Kevin Hayes
24 Matt Grzelcyk // 58 Kris Letang
28 Marcus Pettersson // 65 Erik Karlsson
38 Owen Pickering // 5 Ryan Shea
35 Tristan Jarry
39 Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass
Injured: None