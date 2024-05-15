2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 5: Bruins Dragging the Panthers Back to Boston
SUNRISE — The Bruins knew they were going home to Boston regardless of what happened Tuesday night. They wanted to drag the Florida Panthers along with them.
Now, we have a series.
Boston, which lost a 3-1 series lead to the Panthers last year, hope to turn the tables this postseason as it got 28 saves from Jeremy Swayman to beat the Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Bruins, which had lost three straight in this series, now trail it 3-2.
Game 6 will be Friday night in Boston.
Boston looked like the better team for much of this night, taking a 1-0 lead early on a Morgan Geekie drive to the net at 4:49 of the first.
Florida tied it at 6:23 of the second on a nice shot from Sam Reinhart, but Charlie McAvoy’s goal midway through the second served as the game-winner.
The Panthers had numerous opportunities to tie the score in the final 30 minutes but failed to do so — going 0-for-4 on the power play, to boot.
GOALS OF GAME 5
- Bruins 1, Panthers 0 (4:49, 1st): Jake DeBrusk gets the puck behind the net and feeds it to a streaking Morgan Geekie who switches to his backhand as he drives the slot and beats Sergei Bobrovsky.
- Panthers 1, Bruins 1 (6:23, 2nd): Moments after Paul Maurice gave his team what’s for on the bench, Sam Reinhart gets a pass through traffic from Sasha Barkov in the slot and beats Jeremy Swayman.
- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 (10:25, 2nd): Charlie McAvoy trails Charlie Coyle on the drive and scores on a wrist shot from the slot. Florida challenges for goalie interference on Danton Heinen to no avail.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston
2. Charlie McAvoy, Boston
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Friday, TBA
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: ESPN or TNT/TBS
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu or HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Bruins 5, Panthers 1; Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 1;Game 3: Panthers 6, Bruins 2; Game 4: Panthers 3, Bruins 2; Game 5: Tuesday at Florida; Game 6: Friday at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)
Disappointing night all the way around. Hopefully they’ll show up for a full 60 minutes Friday night. Go Cats.
Head scratcher. The national media is doing nothing but talking about how we got one over on Boston with no call and then Bennett’s punch. We needed to go and shut the noise up with 100% effort on the ice. Let our talking be in our play. Instead we come out and play absolutely pathetic. Worse than game 1 in the fact we looked lost. Every puck we gained was quickly passed back to Boston like it was a hot potato. Our passing was atrocious. Our aggression was nonexistent. We couldn’t hit the net when we did play deep and… Read more »
Boston didn’t play good – we didn’t get beat by Boston. We gave this game to them on a platter.