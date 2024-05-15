Game 5: Bruins Dragging the Panthers Back to Boston

SUNRISE — The Bruins knew they were going home to Boston regardless of what happened Tuesday night. They wanted to drag the Florida Panthers along with them.

Now, we have a series.

Boston, which lost a 3-1 series lead to the Panthers last year, hope to turn the tables this postseason as it got 28 saves from Jeremy Swayman to beat the Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Bruins, which had lost three straight in this series, now trail it 3-2.

Game 6 will be Friday night in Boston.

Boston looked like the better team for much of this night, taking a 1-0 lead early on a Morgan Geekie drive to the net at 4:49 of the first.

Florida tied it at 6:23 of the second on a nice shot from Sam Reinhart, but Charlie McAvoy’s goal midway through the second served as the game-winner.

The Panthers had numerous opportunities to tie the score in the final 30 minutes but failed to do so — going 0-for-4 on the power play, to boot.

GOALS OF GAME 5

Bruins 1, Panthers 0 (4:49, 1st): Jake DeBrusk gets the puck behind the net and feeds it to a streaking Morgan Geekie who switches to his backhand as he drives the slot and beats Sergei Bobrovsky .

gets the puck behind the net and feeds it to a streaking who switches to his backhand as he drives the slot and beats . Panthers 1, Bruins 1 (6:23, 2nd): Moments after Paul Maurice gave his team what’s for on the bench, Sam Reinhart gets a pass through traffic from Sasha Barkov in the slot and beats Jeremy Swayman .

Moments after gave his team what’s for on the bench, gets a pass through traffic from in the slot and beats . Bruins 2, Panthers 1 (10:25, 2nd): Charlie McAvoy trails Charlie Coyle on the drive and scores on a wrist shot from the slot. Florida challenges for goalie interference on Danton Heinen to no avail.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston

2. Charlie McAvoy, Boston

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)

FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2