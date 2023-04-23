2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Playoff GameDay No. 4: Lines, Betting Odds for Bruins at Panthers
SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was in no mood for chit chat before his team played Game 4 against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon, much less divulge any information about the team’s plans.
Now we know why: The changes were pretty big.
- Star defenseman Aaron Ekblad is out after leaving Friday’s Game 3 following a hit from Charlie McAvoy.
- Florida surprisingly opted to go with right-handed D Casey Fitzgerald instead of lefty Lucas Carlsson who was called up Saturday from AHL Charlotte.
- Maurice also scratched Anthony Duclair following warmups, opting instead to go with Zac Dalpe.
- Oh, and Sergei Bobrovsky got his first start since March 27 in Ottawa.
Boston coach Jim Montgomery did update his lineup as he announced Linus Ullmark would be his starting goalie; David Krejci will miss a second consecutive game and is not expected back for Game 5 in Boston, either.
Maurice did not confirm any of his changes pregame.
“You’ll find out the same time everyone else does,” Maurice said.
Check out Maurice deflect most questions below — and then compare that to his media session from Saturday afternoon at the bottom of the post.
Someone had their game face on Sunday.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 4 (Boston Leads Series 2-1)
- When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TNT
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Bruins Favored: Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, +165); Over/Under 6 (-120/+100). Series: Boston -650/Florida +450.
- Regular Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
- Last Season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: @Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: Florida 6, @Boston 3; Game 3: Boston 4, @Florida 2; Game 4: at Florida, Sunday, 3:30 (BSF, TNT); Game 5: at Boston, Wednesday, 7 (BSF, ESPN); Game 6*: at Florida, Friday; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30. (*) — If Necessary.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
94 Ryan Lomberg // 15 Anton Lundell // 22 Zac Dalpe
21 Nick Cousins // 12 Eric Staal // 6 Colin White
42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas
18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour
28 Josh Mahura // 4 Casey Fitzgerald
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
34 Alex Lyon
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Lucas Carlsson, Mike Benning, Evan Fitzpatrick, Givani Smith
Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Aaron Ekblad (UBI)
PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS LINEUP
63 Brad Marchand // 13 Charlie Coyle // 11 Trent Frederic
71 Taylor Hall // 18 Pavel Zacha // 74 Jake DeBrusk
59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 17 Nick Foligno // 88 David Pastrnak
94 Jakub Lauko // 92 Tomas Nosek // 21 Garnet Hathaway
48 Matt Grzelcyk // 73 Charlie McAvoy
27 Hampus Lindholm // 25 Brandon Carlo
28 Derek Forbort // 81 Dmitry Orlov
35 Linus Ullmark
1 Jeremy Swayman
Injured: Patrice Bergeron (UBI), David Krejci (UBI)
Losing to Boston is no crime. They are the superior team. What is unacceptable is playing like a defeated team after giving up one goal and letting the Bruins run into our goaltender with no response, They can’t buckle… the Panthers need to play with fire to have a chance. Last game they weren’t even close. That can’t happen today.