Playoff GameDay No. 4: Lines, Betting Odds for Bruins at Panthers

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was in no mood for chit chat before his team played Game 4 against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon, much less divulge any information about the team’s plans.

Now we know why: The changes were pretty big.

Star defenseman Aaron Ekblad is out after leaving Friday’s Game 3 following a hit from Charlie McAvoy .

is out after leaving Friday’s Game 3 following a hit from . Florida surprisingly opted to go with right-handed D Casey Fitzgerald instead of lefty Lucas Carlsson who was called up Saturday from AHL Charlotte.

instead of lefty who was called up Saturday from AHL Charlotte. Maurice also scratched Anthony Duclair following warmups, opting instead to go with Zac Dalpe.

Oh, and Sergei Bobrovsky got his first start since March 27 in Ottawa.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery did update his lineup as he announced Linus Ullmark would be his starting goalie; David Krejci will miss a second consecutive game and is not expected back for Game 5 in Boston, either.

Maurice did not confirm any of his changes pregame.

“You’ll find out the same time everyone else does,” Maurice said.

Check out Maurice deflect most questions below — and then compare that to his media session from Saturday afternoon at the bottom of the post.

Someone had their game face on Sunday.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1

BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)

GAME 4 (Boston Leads Series 2-1)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

94 Ryan Lomberg // 15 Anton Lundell // 22 Zac Dalpe

21 Nick Cousins // 12 Eric Staal // 6 Colin White

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 4 Casey Fitzgerald

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

34 Alex Lyon

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Lucas Carlsson, Mike Benning, Evan Fitzpatrick, Givani Smith

Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Aaron Ekblad (UBI)

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS LINEUP

63 Brad Marchand // 13 Charlie Coyle // 11 Trent Frederic

71 Taylor Hall // 18 Pavel Zacha // 74 Jake DeBrusk

59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 17 Nick Foligno // 88 David Pastrnak

94 Jakub Lauko // 92 Tomas Nosek // 21 Garnet Hathaway

48 Matt Grzelcyk // 73 Charlie McAvoy

27 Hampus Lindholm // 25 Brandon Carlo

28 Derek Forbort // 81 Dmitry Orlov

35 Linus Ullmark

1 Jeremy Swayman

Injured: Patrice Bergeron (UBI), David Krejci (UBI)