FHN Today: Bruins Rolling into Sunrise to Face Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins started their Florida tour with a win in Tampa on Monday night and are feeling pretty good about themselves going into Wednesday’s game against the Panthers.

Boston has now won seven consecutive games and have only lost twice in its first 19 games.

The Bruins are doing what the Panthers did last season when they ran away with the Atlantic Division title although at least Toronto kept things close last year.

No one is running with the Bruins — at least so far.

On Monday night, the Bruins scored three in the second period to take control of the Lightning before winning 5-3.

Boston getting off to the start it has only makes Florida’s playoff chase that much tougher.

Coming into Tuesday, the Panthers are three points back of the Lightning for third in the Atlantic — so if Boston does indeed keep going as it has, that means one of Tampa Bay, Toronto or Florida will be left to fight for a wild card.

And, if Detroit keeps going the way it has, it could knock out one of the divisional favorites out of a playoff spot.

Oc course, the Panthers only have 63 games remaining to work this all out. But the point is, with 32 points already, Boston looks like a lock to hold one of the top 3 in the Atlantic.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers are not going to have an easy on Wednesday night as they try to snap a three-game losing streak.

If the Panthers want to get out of this slide, better goaltending is going to be needed.

It has not been great lately, to say the least.

Someone needs to step up tomorrow night.

— The Panthers had Monday off but get back to practice today — so more video coming later.

Postgame reactions from Paul Maurice, Nick Cousins and Gus Forsling following the loss in Columbus remain up on FHN YouTube Channel.

Check them out RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and then surf at your leisure.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Jason Zucker is off to a pretty good start for the Pittsburgh Penguins which sort of complicates his situation.

A pending free agent, would Pittsburgh think about trading him?

— Speaking of the Bruins, Patrice Bergeon got his 1,000th NHL point on Monday night.

— The Detroit Red Wings are starting a five-game homestand on Wednesday as they try and hold onto their playoff position moving forward.

— The Washington Capitals are a frustrated bunch these days.

— Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger gave his team a chance against the Avs.

— Colorado Avalanche prospect Danil Zhuravlyov has left for the KHL and has been suspended by the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

— The Philadelphia Flyers have lost seven straight after being beaten by the Flames.

PANTHERS ON DECK

BOSTON BRUINS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS