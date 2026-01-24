Brad Marchand Back for the Florida Panthers on Saturday?

Brad Marchand has missed the past seven games for the Florida Panthers, but could be back Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.

The key word here is ‘could.’

Paul Maurice told reporters after Saturday’s morning skate in St. Paul that Marchand needs to get through the day.

Per Rob Darragh of FloridaPanthers.com, Marchand did not take part in line rushes on Saturday.

But the Panthers did activate Marchand off IR, so, game-time decision.

“I don’t know yet. We’ll get him through today,” Maurice said. “He’s feeling really strong. We just want to make sure we make a real smart decision.”

Florida will fly to Chicago following tonight’s game to play the Blackhawks on Sunday.

“That is part of the consideration,’’ Maurice said.

Marchand, who has scored 46 points off 23 goals this season, has been out since the third period of Florida’s 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 6.

Maurice said Marchand was pulled by what Maurice said was a precaution, but he has not played since — and was briefly wearing a no-contact jersey in workouts.

