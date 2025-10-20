Brad Marchand Fired Up in Buffalo, Fined for Antics v Sabres

Brad Marchand was up to some old tricks on Saturday in Buffalo — and was fined for it on Sunday.

During the second period of Florida’s eventual 3-0 loss to the Sabres, Marchand was cross-checked in the back by Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Although it appeared to happen in front of an official, no penalty was called.

So, Marchand took matters into his own hands, taking down Dahlin and then giving him a few pops once down on the ice.

Marchand was given two penalties — one for roughing, one for interference — giving Buffalo a shot at the power play with Tage Thompson joining Marchand in the box.

The Sabres took advantage, scoring to make it 2-0 just 32 seconds later.

The Panthers did not recover from that two-goal deficit.

“It happens sometimes that I overheat and I can only look myself in the mirror,” Dahlin said afterward. “But our team played calm, played the right way for 60 minutes. That’s how you win these kind of games.”

Marchand did get one extra shot it, taking Dahlin’s helmet with him to the penalty box.

There, he ripped off the ear straps before tossing everything back onto the ice.

“He’s a competitor,’’ Dahlin said of Marchand. “I’ve probably done something like that in the past.’’

Dahlin had to borrow a helmet from teammate Peyton Krebs to be able to go on the power play with Marchand stewing in the box.

“Tough helmet,” Dahlin said when asked about the fit. “But a good teammate in giving me his helmet so I could play some power play.’’

On Sunday, Marchand was fined $5,000 “for his actions” in Saturday’s game.

