Brad Marchand Will Rejoin Panthers Soon. He Had Something to Take Care of, First

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Brad Marchand is expected to rejoin the team after taking a leave of absence to be with the family of longtime friend JP MacCallum in Nova Scotia.

Marchand left the Panthers to head home after the tragic death of MacCallum’s 10-year-old daughter Selah after a battle with cancer.

On Wednesday night, Marchand went behind the bench to help coach the March and Mill Co. Hunters of the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League in his hometown of Halifax in place of MacCallum.

Marchand is a co-owner of the team, and took the place of MacCallum so he could be with his family in his time of need.

MacCallum is head coach for March & Mill Co. Hunters; Marchand’s outdoor apparel company, March & Mill Co, sponsors the team.

“This gesture reflects the true spirit of the hockey community in Nova Scotia, one built on compassion, loyalty, and connection that extends far beyond the rink,” Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League president Paul Graham in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with J.P., his loved ones, and the entire Hunters organization.”

Our 1-on-1 with Marchy, as he opens up about the heartbreaking loss felt across the hockey community, and reflects on the pride he has for his roots, his friends, and the relationships that have shaped his journey. 🏒🇨🇦@nsu18mhl pic.twitter.com/V4lQYLdaUT — High Button Sports (@thehighbutton) October 29, 2025

The Panthers allowed Marchand to go home for what Maurice called a death in his “family circle.”

Marchand, Florida’s leading scorer thus far this season, missed Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Panthers practiced Wednesday and will have Thursday off; Maurice said Marchand will be back for Saturday’s home game against the Dallas Stars.

“It’s tough, because the only reason I am back here is because something extremely tragic has happened and a beautiful life has been lost,’’ Marchand told High Button Sports on Wednesday.

“My bond with JP goes back many years. We have a group of guys here this evening, and we all grew up together. Our lives have crossed for many years. There is no place I would be than right here right now.”

