Brady Tkachuk seems pretty jacked to be joining the Florida Panthers, saying Tuesday morning that he wished “the season started tomorrow.’’

It does not.

But it certainly has been a whirlwind couple of days for Brady and the entire Tkachuk clan.

On Sunday, the family celebrated both Father’s Day and the baptism of Matthew Tkachuk’s daughter back home in St. Louis before the news came down that Brady would be joining Matthew and the Panthers.

Monday came word that Keith Tkachuk was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Tkachuk families — Brady has two young children — all flew down to Fort Lauderdale on Monday, and that’s when Brady said it really hit him that Florida was about to become home.

“That was where it was like ‘boy, wow, this is real.’ This is what is going to be, every day life,’’ Tkachuk said. “Something that was really important was to have our kids grow up together and be close. It’s going to be special for everyone.’’

Talk about the Tkachuk Brothers joining forces in South Florida have been ruminating for a while now with the team teaming up for the first time at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise before becoming Team USA teammates at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 and again for the Milan Olympics.

After being knocked out of the first round of the playoffs by Carolina, Brady was asked about whether he wanted to stay in Ottawa, and his response was terse.

“None of those things have ever come out of my mouth,’’ Tkachuk said, “and quite honestly, it’s just getting frustrating. It’s becoming a distraction.

“I have been fully committed to this team, to this city and … it’s just become a distraction. Frustrating to deal with.”

Only a little while later, Tkachuk and GM Steve Staios met with the Ottawa captain saying he did not plan on signing with the Senators when his contract ended in 2028.

Initially given a list of four teams that Tkachuk would go to, Staios worked the phones before it became clear his forward would only go to the Panthers.

Tuesday, Tkachuk thanked the Senators, Ottawa, Staios, and all the coaches he worked with during his eight seasons with the team.

“They always have a piece in my heart,’’ Tkachuk said.

But, he later said, it was time to move on.

“Definitely a lot of things happened throughout my time there,’’ Tkachuk said. “For me, it was just time for the next chapter. It wasn’t an easy decision … it was a very hard decision and a lot went into it. I am very thankful for what they’ve done for me, not just as a player; they molded me into the human I am today. That’s something I carry into the future.’’

As for the Panthers, general manager Bill Zito said he was working on a number of different things when Staios called and set these trade wheels in motion.

Florida moved Mackie Samoskevich to Seattle on Sunday afternoon and got the 25th pick in Friday’s draft, one of three first-rounders sent to Ottawa in the deal.

Brady Tkachuk is just another big move by the Panthers in a decade full of them.

Now, the team has perhaps the most formidable forward group in the entire NHL and is ready to start their quest for a third championship.

”We want to win,’’ Zito said. “That’s our job, that’s our mission.’’’

Brady Tkachuk has gotten to know many of the Panthers through his close relationship with his brother, traveling with his family during Florida’s past three playoff runs — two of which culminated in Matthew hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Now, he gets to be part of it for real.

“It’s probably the closest group in the league,” Tkachuk said. “Everything is done by committee, everyone is part of the puzzle.

“Their sole focus is winning, and that’s something I’m excited to join, to help out.’’

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON