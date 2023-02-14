Brandon Montour Leaves Florida Panthers Game After Hit

Brandon Montour left the Florida Panthers game late in the first period Monday night after getting wrapped up with Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello.

Montour, the Panthers’ leader in ice-time this season and one of the top scoring defensemen in the NHL, appeared to bang his left knee into the boards.

Zuccarello got his stick underneath the skates of Montour as both were going for the puck along the boards.

The two got wrapped up with Montour taking the brunt of it.

While his right leg went into the boards first, it was his left that seemed to take the hardest hit.

Montour skated off the ice and went right to the Florida room at Xcel Energy Center.

The game is scoreless through the first period.

According to Bally Sports Florida broadcaster Steve Goldstein, Montour did not come out to start the second period — but was on the ice for the second shift of the period.

As Montour came back on, captain Sasha Barkov left after getting hit with a Gus Forsling shot.

Barkov was not out all that long, coming out soon after Eetu Luostarinen deflected a long shot attempt from Forsling to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the second period.

Minnesota also lost a player in the second when Marcus Foligno got hit on a point shot from Forsling. He had to be helped off the ice and into the Wild room.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available — and is needed. Right now, there does not seem to be any.

