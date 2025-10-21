Bruins Honor Brad Marchand in Emotional First Game Back in Boston

Brad Marchand celebrated the 16th anniversary of his NHL debut for the Bruins on Thursday by being back in Boston — only as a member of the Florida Panthers.

What a return it started out to be.

Marchand, the former captain of the Bruins, was cheered loudly by the Boston faithful during warmups and in the pregame.

When the game started, Marchand created an early power play chance when he drew a tripping call on Tanner Jeannot.

Marchand then helped Mackie Samoskevich make it 1-0 on that power play with a goal at the net 1:28 into the game.

The Boston crowd then cheered Marchand’s name when it was announced as the primary assist on the power play goal.

During the first media break midway through the first period, the Bruins had a video tribute to their former captain.

ESPN did not cut away to a commercial break and instead stuck with it, keeping a camera on an obviously emotional Marchand.

When the video ended. Marchand skated onto the ice and saluted the Boston fans — most of whom were on their feet for a standing ovation.

Some fans held up his No. 63 Boston jersey; Marchand was tearing up through the video and while on the ice.

The Panthers brought him back on the bench allowing him to collect himself a bit — but even then, Marchand was still having trouble composing himself.

With Marchand on the bench, fans could be heard chanting ‘Marchy! Marchy!’

Marchand, it should be noted, had an assist in his NHL debut with the Bruins in a 3-2 win over the visiting Nashville Predators on Oct. 21, 2009.

