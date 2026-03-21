Florida Panthers Put Up Fight, Lose to Flames in Calgary Again

The Florida Panthers put up a fight Friday night in Calgary only in the end, it was not enough to beat the Flames.

After a scoreless first, the Flames scored twice within a span of under 3 minutes and never trailed in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The Flames have won seven straight at home against the Panthers and won both meetings between the teams this season.

Down 2-0 going into the third, Florida cut into the deficit with A.J. Greer scoring early in the period.

Florida came hard at Dustin Wolf but Greer was kicked out of the game with 8:46 left after he was called for hooking Connor Zary — then giving him a shove in the back near the wall. Zary crashed head-first into the boards and Calgary had a 7-minute power play.

During that penalty kill, the Panthers appear to have lost defenseman Niko Mikkola to a left knee injury after he and Ryan Strome collided in open ice.

Mikkola hit the ice and was clutching his left knee; he could not put weight on the leg as he was helped off the ice and into the room.

“He’s going to miss some time, I believe,’’ Paul Maurice said postgame.

Calgary ended up getting two goals on the power play — one with a two-man advantage — to break the game open.

Daniil Tarasov held the fort as long as he could, stopping 32 shots in the game.

The Panthers ended up going 1-3-0 on this four-game road trip with the lone win coming Thursday in Edmonton.

HOW THEY SCORED

Flames 1, Panthers 0 (7:44 2nd): A shot from Joel Farabee goes off Niko Mikkola and beats Daniil Tarasov.

A shot from goes off and beats Flames 2, Panthers 0 (10:10 2nd): Victor Olofsson one-times a pass from behind the net.

one-times a pass from behind the net. Flames 2, Panthers 1 (4:17 3rd): After initially being stopped at the mouth of the goal, A.J. Greer rifles one in from the left circle for his second goal in as many nights.

After initially being stopped at the mouth of the goal, rifles one in from the left circle for his second goal in as many nights. Flames 3, Panthers 1 (16:59 3rd 5/3): The Flames had a two-man advantage and used it with Morgan Frost backhanding a loose puck through from in front of the net after Tarasov made the initial save.

The Flames had a two-man advantage and used it with backhanding a loose puck through from in front of the net after Tarasov made the initial save. Flames 4, Panthers 1 (17:31 3rd PP): Matt Coronato gets loose on the breakaway and beats Tarasov gloveside.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Dustin Wolf, Flames

2. Joel Farabee, Flames

3. Daniil Tarasov, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 70