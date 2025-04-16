FHN Today: Flames Miss the Playoffs, Blue Jackets Still Alive

The Stanley Cup playoffs are all but set, with only one opening remaining after the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues locked in their spot — and kept the Calgary Flames out.

The only spot left in the 2025 playoffs left comes down to Montreal and Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have now won five straight elimination games and remain two points behind the Canadiens.

Both teams play one more game: Montreal tonight against Carolina, the Jackets against the Islanders on Thursday.

Columbus beat the Flyers on Tuesday 3-0.

If Montreal gets a single point tonight, the Canadiens are in; if the Hurricanes win in regulation, the Blue Jackets can get in with a regulation win on Long Island.

The Flames were hoping to make a mad dash and get one of the final playoff spots in the West, but needed to win their final two games — and hope either the Wild or Blues lost on Tuesday.

Speaking of the playoffs, the Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning for the fourth time in the past five years. We’re expecting Game 1 to be sometime Sunday in Tampa.

The Panthers did not have much to play for on Tuesday, but the Lightning did. For a while, anyway.

Florida ends its regular season with two straight losses after losing 5-3 to the Rangers on Monday night.

