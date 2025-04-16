Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

FHN Today: Flames Miss the Playoffs, Blue Jackets Still Alive

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Flames playoffs

The Stanley Cup playoffs are all but set, with only one opening remaining after the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues locked in their spot — and kept the Calgary Flames out.

The only spot left in the 2025 playoffs left comes down to Montreal and Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have now won five straight elimination games and remain two points behind the Canadiens.

Both teams play one more game: Montreal tonight against Carolina, the Jackets against the Islanders on Thursday.

Columbus beat the Flyers on Tuesday 3-0.

If Montreal gets a single point tonight, the Canadiens are in; if the Hurricanes win in regulation, the Blue Jackets can get in with a regulation win on Long Island.

The Flames were hoping to make a mad dash and get one of the final playoff spots in the West, but needed to win their final two games — and hope either the Wild or Blues lost on Tuesday.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

  • Speaking of the playoffs, the Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning for the fourth time in the past five years. We’re expecting Game 1 to be sometime Sunday in Tampa.
  • The Panthers did not have much to play for on Tuesday, but the Lightning did. For a while, anyway.
  • Florida ends its regular season with two straight losses after losing 5-3 to the Rangers on Monday night.
  • Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers before and after games. Monday, we had Maurice, Nico Sturm, Jesse Puljujarvi, Sam Reinhart, and Dmitry Kulikov. Tuesday’s postgame was from Maurice and Carter Verhaeghe.

NHL NEWS, NHL LINKS

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x