Back to Raleigh: Hurricanes Stay Alive, Beat Panthers in ECF Game 4

SUNRISE — The Carolina Hurricanes kept their season alive Monday night, beating the Florida Panthers 3-0 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.

Carolina scored midway through the second period, and Frederik Andersen held on with 20 saves.

Florida still holds a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series which now returns to Raleigh.

Game 5 is Wednesday at 8.

The Hurricanes, who had lost 15 straight ECF games since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, made it 1-0 at 10:45 of the second on Logan Stankoven’s second goal in as many games.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for the Panthers.

Florida is vying to return to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year.

GAME 4: HURRICANES @ PANTHERS

The Hurricanes/Whalers franchise came into the night 17-17 when facing elimination in a best-of-7 series, 6-8 when playing on the road.

The Panthers were 13-10 in potential series-clinching games, which includes a 3-0 record when there is an opportunity to advance to the Stanley Cup Final (Game 7 1996, Game 4 2023 and Game 6 2024).

SCORING: HURRICANES @ PANTHERS

Carolina 1, Florida 0 (10:45 2nd): Alexander Nikishin , who just recently joined the Hurricanes from the KHL, sent a sharp pass to Logan Stankoven who was alone, drove in on Sergei Bobrovsky , and beat him with a wrister from the left circle.

, who just recently joined the Hurricanes from the KHL, sent a sharp pass to who was alone, drove in on , and beat him with a wrister from the left circle. Carolina 2, Florida 0 (17:49 3rd EN): Sebastian Aho puts one into an empty net.

puts one into an empty net. Carolina 3, Florida 0 (18:15 3rd EN): So, too, does Jordan Staal.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Frederik Andersen , Carolina

, Carolina 2. Logan Stankoven , Carolina

, Carolina 3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1