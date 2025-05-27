2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Back to Raleigh: Hurricanes Stay Alive, Beat Panthers in ECF Game 4
SUNRISE — The Carolina Hurricanes kept their season alive Monday night, beating the Florida Panthers 3-0 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.
Carolina scored midway through the second period, and Frederik Andersen held on with 20 saves.
Florida still holds a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series which now returns to Raleigh.
Game 5 is Wednesday at 8.
The Hurricanes, who had lost 15 straight ECF games since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, made it 1-0 at 10:45 of the second on Logan Stankoven’s second goal in as many games.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for the Panthers.
Florida is vying to return to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year.
GAME 4: HURRICANES @ PANTHERS
- The Hurricanes/Whalers franchise came into the night 17-17 when facing elimination in a best-of-7 series, 6-8 when playing on the road.
- The Panthers were 13-10 in potential series-clinching games, which includes a 3-0 record when there is an opportunity to advance to the Stanley Cup Final (Game 7 1996, Game 4 2023 and Game 6 2024).
SCORING: HURRICANES @ PANTHERS
- Carolina 1, Florida 0 (10:45 2nd): Alexander Nikishin, who just recently joined the Hurricanes from the KHL, sent a sharp pass to Logan Stankoven who was alone, drove in on Sergei Bobrovsky, and beat him with a wrister from the left circle.
- Carolina 2, Florida 0 (17:49 3rd EN): Sebastian Aho puts one into an empty net.
- Carolina 3, Florida 0 (18:15 3rd EN): So, too, does Jordan Staal.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
- 1. Frederik Andersen, Carolina
- 2. Logan Stankoven, Carolina
- 3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 5
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Lenovo Center, Raleigh
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Florida 6, Carolina 2; Game 4: Carolina 3, Florida 0; Game 5: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday @Florida; Game 7*:Sunday @Carolina
- Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)
Worst game of the playoffs by far for us, but if that was Carolinas best we should be fine.
Awful. I don’t understand how we come out knowing if we win, we punch our ticket to the Stanley Cup and we come out that flat. We don’t play our “game”. We look that uninspired. Missed passes, turnovers like crazy, no urgency, moved slow, slow decisions on ice, dumb penalties again I get losing to a great Hurricanes team. No problem. I don’t get coming out and playing your worst game with so much at stake. This idea “we plan to play 7” is insane when you’re up 3-0! Maybe you should plan to play 4! Win the game in… Read more »