Carter Verhaeghe Will Return to Edmonton, Where He Won The Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers only have two players on their roster who knows what it feels like to hoist the Stanley Cup. One of them is Carter Verhaeghe.

As a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Verhaeghe was part of the 2019-20 Stanley Cup champions.

Due to the pandemic, Verhaeghe and the Lightning hoisted the Cup after beating the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place in Edmonton — the home arena of the Oilers.

Verhaeghe will try and win the Cup again, this time with the Panthers, against the Oilers.

It could just happen in that same arena.

“Obviously it was really special,’’ said Verhaeghe, who along with Vladimir Tarasenko are the only Florida players who have won the Stanley Cup.

“I actually had my dad there, too, which was awesome. It was a Covid year, but it was definitely a special memory there. We were in the bubble there for about a month, so I know the surrounding area pretty well. It was a lot of fun, definitely nothing but good memories of being there.’’

Verhaeghe signed as a free agent with the Panthers not long after that run with the Lightning.

He had two assists in eight playoff games with the Panthers, and after Tampa Bay failed to tender him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, he was free to sign anywhere he wanted.

The Panthers pursued him and offered him a two-year deal with a promise that he would have a chance a few hours away from Tampa.

After being on the third line during his first training camp with his new team, Verhaeghe was quickly bumped up to the top-6 — and has pretty much stayed there ever since.

Verhaeghe holds the Florida franchise records for goals, game-winning and overtime goals in the playoffs.

He also has 118 goals in four regular-seasons with the Panthers.

Verhaeghe has certainly come a long way.

After being drafted by his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, he was traded to the New York Islanders where he bounced between the ECHL and AHL.

When he got to the Lightning, he was assigned to AHL Syracuse where he led that league in goals a year before he became a full-time part of the NHL team — and won the Stanley Cup.

Due to the pandemic, Verhaeghe did not get his day with the Cup until the following summer after which he had already been knocked out of the playoffs by his former Tampa Bay teammates.

Verhaeghe took the Cup home to Waterdown, Ontario, to celebrate with friends and family — and to visit his dad’s firehouse.

He probably would not bringing it back there this summer.

