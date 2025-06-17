Celebrate Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Repeat with Exclusive Replica Set Release

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions after beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday night in Sunrise.

After a season full of ups and downs and a rematch against the Oilers which was one for the ages, the Florida Panthers have claimed hockey’s ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup, for the second year in a row.

Now, fans can relive all of the glory with this Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Replica and Limited Edition Exclusive Champion Puck Set, released today in limited quantities by Nikco Sports.

Head to https://bit.ly/4l9lSpw to secure yours today and use code FLAHOCKEY for $10 off your order.

Crafted to honor one of the most iconic runs of dominance in recent NHL history, this exclusive collectible set captures the spirit, triumph, and emotion of the Panthers’ unforgettable postseason.

From Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand’s clutch performances to Sergei Bobrovsky’s elite goaltending, this exclusive commemorative package is a must-have for any collector.

The centerpiece of the set is an 8-inch Replica Stanley Cup, built with intricate detail and engraved with the official 2025 championship logo, a must-have tribute to the most coveted trophy in all of sports and the franchise’s dynasty and dominance.

Accompanying the trophy is a two-sidedcommemorative puck that honors the championship victory and chronicles the Panthers’ “Road to the Cup” including playoff scores and a full team roster.

The full set is housed in a sleek deluxe acrylic display case, and each order includes a Certificate of Authenticity, verifying it as an officially licensed, limited-edition collectible.

Limited Release. Lifetime of Pride.

With a small number of sets available, this release is expected to sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to act fast to secure theirs.

Whether for personal collections, fan cave centerpieces, or unforgettable gifts, elevate your memorabilia with this one-of-a-kind item.

Go to https://bit.ly/4l9lSpw, use code FLAHOCKEY for $10 off, and get your Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Replica and Limited Edition Exclusive Champion Puck Set right now!

This is a partnership between Florida Hockey Now and Nikco

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT