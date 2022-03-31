Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay 67: Lineups, Betting Odds for Blackhawks at Panthers
The Florida Panthers played around five bad minutes of hockey on Tuesday night against Montreal.
Everything turned out just fine.
After giving up three goals to the Canadiens at the end of the second period, they got their game back in gear and ended up rolling Montreal 7-4.
It was just another night for celebrations at the barn in Sunrise as the Panthers ran their record to 27-6 at FLA Live Arena.
The Panthers get another chance for a home win tonight when the Chicago Blackhawks make their lone visit of the season.
Florida, tied for second in the NHL standings behind Colorado, leads all teams with 27 home wins.
“We feed off the fans, especially like somebody like myself,’’ said Ryan Lomberg, who recorded his first two-goal NHL game on Tuesday.
“I love all of them. We appreciate their support. It is part of the reason that we have such a good home record.”
The Panthers have now won their past four home games — and have not lost since Feb. 26 against Edmonton. That was the last game of a three-game hiccup; the Panthers lost three straight at home from Feb. 22-26.
In the four-game home winning streak, Florida has outscored its opponents 22-9.
— Lot of lineup changes for the Panthers going into Thursday’s game; check them out below…
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, SiriusXM
- Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-350); Puck line (-1.5, -140); Over/Under 7 (-140/+120)
- Last season: Florida won 6-2
- All-time regular season series: Chicago leads 27-16-4, 3 ties
- This season — Florida leads 1-0: Florida 5, @Chicago 2 (Feb 20)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 28 Claude Giroux // 94 Ryan Lomberg
17 Mason Marchment // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair
19 Joe Thornton // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 98 Maxim Mamin
42 Gus Forsling // 52 MacKenzie Weegar
8 Ben Chiarot // 7 Radko Gudas
18 Robert Hagg // 62 Brandon Montour
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Petteri Lindbohm, Anton Lundell, Lucas Carlsson, Patric Hornqvist
Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Jonas Johansson (IR), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR), Noel Acciari (UBI)
PROJECTED CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LINEUP
12 Alex DeBrincat // 17 Dylan Strome // 88 Patrick Kane
8 Dominik Kubalik // 19 Jonathan Toews // 11 Taylor Raddysh
23 Phillipp Kurashev // 13 Henrik Borgstrom // 90 Tyler Johnson
14 Boris Katchouk // 52 Reese Johnson // 24 Sam Lafferty
6 Jake McCabe // 82 Caleb Jones
4 Seth Jones // 56 Erik Gustafsson
61 Riley Stillman // 44 Calvin de Haan
32 Kevin Lankinen
60 Collin Delia
Chicago Blackhawks lines courtesy DailyFaceoff.com
Lundell still out? Do you have any updates on him George?
He was out there today, Brunette said it is possible he plays tonight. So he’s close. I would guess if not tonight, he plays this weekend.