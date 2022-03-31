GameDay 67: Lineups, Betting Odds for Blackhawks at Panthers

The Florida Panthers played around five bad minutes of hockey on Tuesday night against Montreal.

Everything turned out just fine.

After giving up three goals to the Canadiens at the end of the second period, they got their game back in gear and ended up rolling Montreal 7-4.

It was just another night for celebrations at the barn in Sunrise as the Panthers ran their record to 27-6 at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers get another chance for a home win tonight when the Chicago Blackhawks make their lone visit of the season.

Florida, tied for second in the NHL standings behind Colorado, leads all teams with 27 home wins.

“We feed off the fans, especially like somebody like myself,’’ said Ryan Lomberg, who recorded his first two-goal NHL game on Tuesday.

“I love all of them. We appreciate their support. It is part of the reason that we have such a good home record.”

The Panthers have now won their past four home games — and have not lost since Feb. 26 against Edmonton. That was the last game of a three-game hiccup; the Panthers lost three straight at home from Feb. 22-26.

In the four-game home winning streak, Florida has outscored its opponents 22-9.

— Lot of lineup changes for the Panthers going into Thursday’s game; check them out below…

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 28 Claude Giroux // 94 Ryan Lomberg

17 Mason Marchment // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair

19 Joe Thornton // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 98 Maxim Mamin

42 Gus Forsling // 52 MacKenzie Weegar

8 Ben Chiarot // 7 Radko Gudas

18 Robert Hagg // 62 Brandon Montour

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Petteri Lindbohm, Anton Lundell, Lucas Carlsson, Patric Hornqvist

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Jonas Johansson (IR), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR), Noel Acciari (UBI)

PROJECTED CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LINEUP

12 Alex DeBrincat // 17 Dylan Strome // 88 Patrick Kane

8 Dominik Kubalik // 19 Jonathan Toews // 11 Taylor Raddysh

23 Phillipp Kurashev // 13 Henrik Borgstrom // 90 Tyler Johnson

14 Boris Katchouk // 52 Reese Johnson // 24 Sam Lafferty

6 Jake McCabe // 82 Caleb Jones

4 Seth Jones // 56 Erik Gustafsson

61 Riley Stillman // 44 Calvin de Haan

32 Kevin Lankinen

60 Collin Delia

Chicago Blackhawks lines courtesy DailyFaceoff.com