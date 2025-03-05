Chicago Knight: Spencer Awesome in Debut with the Blackhawks

Spencer Knight gave his new fans in Chicago plenty to feel good about Monday.

Knight, wearing a different shade of red but still rocking his palm-tree Florida Panthers mask, was absolutely spectacular in his Blackhawks debut.

After giving up a tough first-period goal, Knight was on his game all night, making 41 saves as the Blackhawks celebrated like the old days with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

“I’m glad I got to get the win with the guys. It was a team effort, team win,’’ Spencer Knight said afterward.

“No matter how smoothly things are going, the first week or so is going to feel like chaos. That’s just the way it is. But I think I’ve learned to embrace that. I’ve been through a lot of difficult challenges in my life. It’s another step in the journey. I think I’m looking to bring what I witnessed and was part of in Florida, bring it here.”

Knight arrived in Chicago on Sunday not long after he was traded to the Blackhawks for Seth Jones.

He joined his new team for morning skate, and told reporters that he was ready for the new start that awaited him.

“I was very surprised, but when you turn pro, you realize that’s always a possibility,’’ Knight said Monday morning. “I’ve seen it happen a few times, so I’ve always known that’s a possibility and that’s the world that we live in and choose to live in as professional hockey players.

“So, I’m just happy to be here. Historic franchise, Original Six, great city. I’m excited.”

The Florida Panthers could not have been happier for Knight — and genuinely wish him nothing but the best in Chicago.

Knight was Florida’s first-round draft pick in 2019, made his debut during the Covid 2021 season, and was part of their team for parts of five seasons.

Sergei Bobrovsky and Knight grew close over the years.

“I was shocked and it is tough to see him go.” Bobrovsky said on Monday night. “We built a really good relationship. He’s a great kid, a great goalie. I wish him nothing but the best, and think he’s going to be great.”

Paul Maurice said that, while the Panthers hated to part with Knight, this might end up being great for his development.

The Blackhawks are a team rebuilding from the ground up and, at 23, Knight can grow along with them.

Maurice, saying he cares “deeply’’ for Knight, said the timing is right for both him and the Blackhawks.

“[It’s different] if you have a 32, 33-year-old who has battled for you and you send them to a rebuild,’’ Maurice said. “He’s going to a place that is timed for him to build with the team and the group there. There are more guys his age there. He will get into that 60-game very quickly.

“It’s going to be great for Spencer Knight. Really happy for him. The first time you get traded or fired, the first couple of days are rough. You take it personal. Then you realize it happens a thousand times a year. It’s not personal. This will be great for him, and we feel good. He’s good where he is at … he has the toolbox to go on and be great.’’

He left the Kings impressed, anyway.

“He’s a hell of a goalie,” Kings’ forward Warren Foegele said Monday. “Probably super emotional getting traded a couple days ago. You’ve got to give him credit when it’s due.”

