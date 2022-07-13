Connect with us

NHL Free Agency: Florida Panthers Sign Colin White

1 hour ago

Colin white
Colin White of the Ottawa Senators lines up during the first period of a game against the New York Islanders on March 22. — AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Florida Panthers added a forward who could give them some production — and can play up-and-down the lineup — on Wednesday when it signed Colin White to a one-way contract.

White, 25, is signing another Florida ‘prove-it’ deal after being bought out by the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa, which also did not qualify Anthony Duclair in 2020 allowing Florida to sign him to a one-year contract, used some of the money they saved on White to land Claude Giroux when the free agent market opened at noon.

The Senators saved almost $10 million over the life of the remaining contract (three years) by buying White out.

According to Renaud Lavoie of TVA and Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, White is getting $1.2 million with the Panthers.

White is from the Boston area and played at Boston College. He joined the Senators after being a first-round pick by Ottawa in 2015.

He has played in 224 NHL games in his career with 36 goals and 98 points.

Last season, he only scored three goals with 10 points in 24 games as he was slowed by shoulder surgery.

The Panthers have been losing players — as expected — throughout the afternoon.

Giroux was obviously the quickest to go but he was followed by Mason Marchment going to Dallas and Noel Acciari signing with St. Louis.

Ben Chiarot is reportedly close to a deal with the Detroit Red Wings which would keep him in the Atlantic Division.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the afternoon.

