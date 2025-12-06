Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay v Blue Jackets: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will try to end their longest home losing streak since 2020 today at 3:30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Although the Panthers cannot be looking past anyone, they have been pretty darned good against the Blue Jackets.
Florida has won its past eight games against Columbus and Sergei Bobrovsky has pitched a shutout in each of his last three starts against his former club.
The Blue Jackets have won just once in its past 10 trips to Sunrise, and Florida has won 17 of 20 in the series.
But…
Columbus, unlike the Panthers, has won its past two games — on the road in Newark, and in a home shootout against Detroit.
NOTEBOOK: BLUE JACKETS AT PANTHERS
- Eetu Luostarinen returns after suffering severe burns to his legs after his gas grill blew up on him last month. He rejoins Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart on the top line.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky should be back in net for the Panthers after another strong game Thursday against Nashville. Columbus will start Bobrovsky’s old battery mate Elvis Merzlikins.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today; the game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are pretty solid favorites (-170) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $170 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 27
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SW Fla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-170); Puck Line -1.5 (+130); O/U 6.5 (-105/-115)
- This Season — At Florida: Saturday; March 12. At Columbus: March 5.
- Last Season: Panthers Won 3-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 27-16-10
- Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday vs. New York Islanders, 5 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (12-12-2) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
70 Jesper Boqvist // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich
10 A.J. Greer // 53 Jack Studnicka // 71 Luke Kunin
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
6 Donovan Sebrango // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine, Noah Gregor
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
PROJECTED COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (13-9-5) LINES
10 Dimitri Voronkov // 19 Adam Fantilli // 91 Kent Johnson
86 Kirill Marchenko // 23 Sean Monahan // 4 Cole Sillinger
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz // 3 Charlie Coyle // 21 Isac Lundestrom
11 Miles Wood // 16 Brendan Gaunce // 59 Yegor Chinakhov
8 Zach Werenski // 9 Ivan Provorov
5 Denton Mateychuk // 78 Damon Severson
7 Brendan Smith // 15 Dante Fabbro
90 Elvis Merzlikins
73 Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Oliver (upper body)