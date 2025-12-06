Panthers GameDay v Blue Jackets: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will try to end their longest home losing streak since 2020 today at 3:30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Although the Panthers cannot be looking past anyone, they have been pretty darned good against the Blue Jackets.

Florida has won its past eight games against Columbus and Sergei Bobrovsky has pitched a shutout in each of his last three starts against his former club.

The Blue Jackets have won just once in its past 10 trips to Sunrise, and Florida has won 17 of 20 in the series.

But…

Columbus, unlike the Panthers, has won its past two games — on the road in Newark, and in a home shootout against Detroit.

NOTEBOOK: BLUE JACKETS AT PANTHERS

Eetu Luostarinen returns after suffering severe burns to his legs after his gas grill blew up on him last month. He rejoins Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart on the top line.

returns after suffering severe burns to his legs after his gas grill blew up on him last month. He rejoins and on the top line. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky should be back in net for the Panthers after another strong game Thursday against Nashville. Columbus will start Bobrovsky’s old battery mate Elvis Merzlikins .

should be back in net for the Panthers after another strong game Thursday against Nashville. Columbus will start Bobrovsky’s old battery mate . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today; the game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV today; the game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are pretty solid favorites (-170) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $170 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 27

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (12-12-2) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

10 A.J. Greer // 53 Jack Studnicka // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine, Noah Gregor

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (13-9-5) LINES

10 Dimitri Voronkov // 19 Adam Fantilli // 91 Kent Johnson

86 Kirill Marchenko // 23 Sean Monahan // 4 Cole Sillinger

65 Luca Del Bel Belluz // 3 Charlie Coyle // 21 Isac Lundestrom

11 Miles Wood // 16 Brendan Gaunce // 59 Yegor Chinakhov

8 Zach Werenski // 9 Ivan Provorov

5 Denton Mateychuk // 78 Damon Severson

7 Brendan Smith // 15 Dante Fabbro

90 Elvis Merzlikins

73 Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Oliver (upper body)