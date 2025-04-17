Connect with us

Complete Schedule for Panthers v Lightning Playoff Series

Published

3 hours ago

on

Panthers lightning
An official tries to break up a scuffle between Tampa Bay Lightning center Zemgus Girgensons, left, and Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola during the third period on Monday, March 3, in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning will get plenty of rest before they open their first-round playoff series, with Game 1 coming Tuesday at 8:30.

The Lightning hold home ice advantage in this round and will play Games 1 and 2 at home.

With so many days off between games, coach Paul Maurice scratched Thursday’s practice with the team coming in for their official 2024-25 photo and to do off-ice workouts.

Only A.J. Greer and Sergei Bobrovsky worked on the ice.

The Panthers and Lightning have played each other in four of the past five postseasons — with all but the 2022 series coming in the opening round.

Tampa Bay won the first two postseason series between the two teams with Florida winning in 5 last year en route to the team’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Although the games will be nationally broadcast either through ABC/ESPN and TNT/TBS, they will also be shown on local TV.

The NHL announced the game times and broadcast schedule for the first three games, with start times and more for the remainder of the series to come later.

PANTHERS vs. LIGHTNING

  • Game 1, Tuesday: Panthers at Lightning, 8:30 (Scripps, ESPN)
  • Game 2, Thursday: Panthers at Lightning, 6:30 (Scripps, TBS)
  • Game 3, Saturday: Lightning at Panthers, 1 (Scripps, TBS)
  • Game 4, Monday, April 28: Lightning at Panthers, TBA
  • Game 5, Wednesday, April 30*: Panthers at Lightning, TBA
  • Game 6, Friday, May 2*: Lightning at Panthers, TBA
  • Game 7, Sunday, May 4*: Panthers at Lightning, TBA

Florida Johnny

Could use the time for the Cats to heal up. Now there’s absolutely no excuse for not being healthy and ready to go.

