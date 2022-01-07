Florida Panthers lose on road again, this time to Dallas Stars

Despite a late goal by Jonathan Huberdeau to tie the game up with 28.5 seconds to go, the Florida Panthers could not get the job done Thursday night in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.

“I wouldn’t say I was overly happy,” interim coach Andrew Brunette said afterward.

“I thought we played a 50-50 hockey game on the road. I thought we had stretches where we played well, stretches where we didn’t. It wasn’t our game.”

The Panthers have not had a lot to be happy about on the road, as they now sit below .500 on the road, holding a 4-4-5 record away from FLA Live Arena.

“We have been talking a lot about it, and obviously we’ve been really good at home, but now we have to figure out how to do it on the road,” Sasha Barkov said.

“We play well at home, we have to bring the same energy, and obviously the home team is going to have the crowd behind them and that kind of excitement, but we have to bring our own from the room.”

The Panthers had the momentum early, holding a 2-1 lead after Barkov scored his second goal of the night on the penalty kill to open the second period.

Only the Stars were able to get back into the game in a period which featured a combined six goals from the two teams.

“Both teams were just crashing the net, getting pucks to the net, a lot of good saves, it was just very competitive,” said Joe Thornton, who played in his 1,700th NHL game.

The Stars took the lead 6:26 into the third after that competitive second, but the Panthers tied the game back up with the extra attacker.

“I think tonight, we competed hard,” Thornton said. “It felt like a complete game from us and we wanted to bear down in the third period. … It felt like a good road game for us.”

In the first, Barkov got the scoring started with a power play goal 8:28 into the game to put the Panthers up 1-0.

Michael Raffl tied the game with 7:07 to go in the first, tipping a John Klingberg shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to put the Stars on the board.

The Stars had a power play to start the second period, but it was Barkov who got on the board 18 seconds in on the penalty kill to give Florida a 2-1 lead.

Dallas matched Florida goal-by-goal that period, as Denis Gurianov tied the game for the Stars just under 90 seconds later.

Patric Hornqvist deflected a Gus Forsling shot past Braden Holtby to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead 4:07 in, a lead that held for nine minutes.

Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin struck 28 seconds apart to put Dallas up 4-3 with 6:22 to go in the second.

MacKenzie Weegar tied the game up with his second goal of the season with 2:43 remaining in the period.

Jamie Benn put the Stars back in the lead 6:26 into the final period and it looked like the 5-4 score would stick for the rest of the game.

That was until Huberdeau tied it and sent things to overtime.

Despite chances on both sides during the five minutes of 3-on-3 play, the game couldn’t be decided in overtime.

Dallas won the shootout 2-0 and took the 6-5 win.

