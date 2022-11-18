Dallas Stars Goalie Scott Wedgewood Carted off Florida Panthers Ice

SUNRISE — The Dallas Stars lost starting goalie Scott Wedgewood with what coach Pete DeBoer called an “upper body injury” during the second period of their game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

According to Dallas forward Tyler Seguin, Wedgewood was greeted by teammates during the second intermission and “his spirits seem a lot better now. It is nice seeing him walking around. I gave him a high-5.”

DeBoer confirmed that Wedgewood was walking around but said he still needed to be checked out in Dallas tomorrow.

Wedgewood was hurt after making a save on a shorthanded shot from Anton Lundell. He hit the ice and his leg appeared to get stuck on the cage as he twisted in an awkward way.

The goalie then flipped onto his back and stayed there with medical trainers from both teams immediately rushing to him as he stayed on his back in the crease.

One trainer was seen rubbing his lower back/hip area.

Paramedics from the City of Sunrise gathered in the Zamboni tunnel at FLA Live Arena and eventually were summoned onto the ice.

They placed Wedgewood onto a backboard and then placed him on a rolling stretcher, taking him off the ice.

Wedgewood was not transported to a local hospital and was instead being treated at the arena.

Bally Sports Southwest reported the backboard used to transport him off the ice was done as a precautionary measure and that seems to be the case based on postgame comments.

Jake Oettinger replaced Wedgewood in goal with 5:55 left in the second period and the Stars leading Florida 5-2.

The Panthers were playing without captain Sasha Barkov due to an undisclosed illness.

Scott Wedgewood was stretchered off the ice after suffering an apparent injury while making two wonderful saves on an Anton Lundell breakaway. pic.twitter.com/254F3tV57T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2022

