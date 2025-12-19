Daniil Tarasov Rising to the Occassion for the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Few would have blamed Daniil Tarasov for getting rattled during the third period of the Florida Panthers game against Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

With the Panthers holding a 3-1 lead on the Kings, Gus Forsling was back by the goal line facing up ice. He reared back and fired a clearing shot up the ice.

Or so was the intent.

The puck instead hit Kevin Fiala of the Kings flush in the shinpad and headed directly toward the Florida net. It squeezed past a surprised Tarasov, and the Kings were suddenly — and unexpectedly — right back in the game.

To his credit, Tarasov not only did not get rattled by the goal which pulled the Kings within one, but followed the freak misfortune with several impressive saves in a frenetic third period.

“Took it to them a little bit in the third,’’ Los Angeles forward Alex Laferriere said.

Only that fluke goal was all the Kings could muster in that third and the Panthers won 3-2.

Afterward, Tarasov got a laugh recalling the play.

“Sometimes, kind of like this, bad bounces happen. Treat it kind of like nothing happened. It doesn’t matter if it is 2-on-1 or a breakaway,’’ Tarasov said. “It was kind of funny.”

He added, “I hope [fans] enjoyed this game. It was kind of a funny game…We get extra motivation and some energy when we’re down and they keep us going. It’s kind of incredible.”

Tarasov is proving himself equal to the task.

While his main role was intended to spell Sergei Bobrovsky on the second half of the many back-to-backs in the compressed schedule, he has impressed to the point where coach Paul Maurice is comfortable using him in any situation.

Following the game, Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller lamented, “We hit three posts and missed three breakaways.”

Read between the lines: Tarasov was sharp.

“Early in his time here we didn’t play particularly well in front of him, and he had played some really good hockey,’’ Paul Maurice said.

“Some nights we just didn’t score enough goals for him to get a win. That’s a bad break in front of a goalie but he was right on after that and that’s a great sign for him and for us. It’s not easy to do.”

Tarasov’s season started with a run of bad luck.

Although he played well, the Panthers gave him little offensive support and he didn’t gain his first win until his fifth start, a 37-save performance against Washington.

Tarasov is 3-2-0 in his last five starts, as compared to 1-3-0 in his first five starts.

He also had a flawless performance for more than half a game in relief of Bobrovsky.

General Manager Bill Zito signed Tarasov in the offseason to a one-year contract as Bobrovsky’s backup.

Spencer Knight, the heir apparent, was traded to Chicago in the Seth Jones deal; Florida’s goaltending department brought in Tarasov from Columbus and former Boston Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi to battle for the backup spot held by Vitek Vanacek following the Jones/Knight trade.

Tarasov’s one-year deal was not much over the minimum, just as Zito had done with Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon before him.

His numbers in Columbus with a weak defensive team in front, were less than impressive. But the Panthers’ scouting staff, as they had done often in the past, saw potential.

With his latest win, he brought his GAA down to 2.76 and elevated his save percentage to .906.

Both stats are considerable improvements over his career averages.

His next start will probably be Saturday against St. Louis. Hopefully there will be no strange bounces.

As for Bussi? The Panthers signed him to be the starter at AHL Charlotte and Tarasov’s strong preseason did not change Florida’s order of preference.

Florida put Bussi on waivers to get to Charlotte — only the Carolina Hurricanes swept in and picked him up.

Bussi has become a breakout star with the Hurricanes and may face the Panthers tonight in Sunrise.

The 27-year-old set an NHL record last week with his 10th win in his first 11 games.

Bussi is 11-1 and came back to South Florida with a 2.05/.911.

He has won his past nine starts and has not loss since dropping a 3-2 decision against Dallas on Oct. 25.

ON DECK: GAME No. 34

CAROLINA HURRICANES at FLORIDA PANTHERS