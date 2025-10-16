Florida Panthers
Downed in Detroit: Red Wings Hold off Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers are most certainly used to playing in close games, and they were in yet another one Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings.
After a scoreless first, the Red Wings score twice in the second — and that was enough for a 4-1 win.
The Panthers have lost two straight after getting off to a 3-0 start at home.
Down 2-0 in the second, Florida cut it to 2-1 on a goal by Brad Marchand.
The score remained that way until Mason Appleton scored into an empty net with 1:58 remaining.
As was the case Monday in Philadelphia, the Wings scored two late empty-net goals to make the score look worse than it really was.
NOTES: PANTHERS @ RED WINGS
- Not only did Anton Lundell play in his 300th NHL game on Wednesday night, he got his 100th assist as well.
- With the Panthers claiming defenseman Donovan Sebrango off waivers from Ottawa, the team needed to make a roster move. According to the team, Noah Gregor has been removed from the roster due for immigration reasons. He was not assigned to AHL Charlotte.
- The Panthers kicked off their first of 13 back-to-back sets on Wednesday in Detroit. They are in Newark to face the Devils on Thursday night.
GOALS OF THE GAME
- Red Wings 1, Panthers 0 (2:09 2nd): Mason Appleton opens the scoring by zipping a one-timer from the right circle.
- Red Wings 2, Panthers 0 (9:36 2nd 5/3): Detroit quickly cashed in on the two-man advantage, Patrick Kane sending a sharp wrister from the right circle that beat Sergei Bobrovsky.
- Red Wings 2, Panthers 1 (14:05 2nd): Brad Marchand works his way around the net and then sends one in off goalie Cam Talbot.
- Red Wings 3, Panthers 1 (18:02 3rd EN): How you like that, Appleton?
- Red Wings 4, Panthers 1 (19:42 3rd EN): Another empty net goal, this one to Michael Rasmussen.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
- 1. Mason Appleton, Detroit
- 2. Cam Talbot, Detroit
- 3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
ON DECK: GAME No. 6
FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW JERSEY DEVILS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Prudential Center, Newark
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Season Series — At Panthers: Nov. 20. At Devils: Thursday; March 3.
- Last Season: New Jersey won 2-0-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Devils lead 59-37-8, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m.
