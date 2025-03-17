Moves the Florida Panthers Can Make After Kulikov Injury

Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was hurt during the first period of Sunday night’s loss to the New York Islanders and did not return to the game.

Kulikov, playing on Florida’s second pairing these days with Niko Mikkola, appeared to injure his right wrist or forearm after colliding with Anthony Duclair at center ice.

He skated off while holding his right arm as if in a sling, going straight to the medical room.

Kulikov did not return to the game, leaving Florida with five defensemen in a third-period meltdown which led to a 4-2 loss.

Coach Paul Maurice said he did not have an update on Kulikov, saying he would be looked at the medical staff on Monday.

“He wasn’t feeling like he could finish the game,’’ Maurice said on Sunday night. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

If Kulikov’s injury is serious, what can the Panthers do?