2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ECF Game 2, Panthers at Hurricanes: How to Watch, Lines, Betting Odds

Published

4 hours ago

on

Panthers hurricanes
Sergei Bobrovsky leads the Florida Panthers out of the tunnel in Raleigh for Game 1 of the ECF against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers are expecting to get the absolute best from the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hurricanes, who hold an ignominious NHL record with 13 straight losses in conference final games, should be desperate to get a home win against the Panthers after losing 5-2 in the opener on Tuesday.

“When you lose a game, especially at this point, the teams that have come this far are able to rebound,’’ Brad Marchand said. “We expect the best game out of Carolina tonight. You have to be completely prepared to match that, and what they’re going to bring.’’

Florida will bring back the same lineup as in Game 1, but the Hurricanes could have another change.

Defenseman Jalen Chatfield is day-to-day and missed Game 1, replaced by rookie Scott Morrow who was minus-3 and committed the delay of game penalty which led to Sam Bennett’s power-play goal.

If Chatfield misses tonight, with Morrow or Alexander Nikishin could come in.

Per NHL.com, Jesperi Kotkaniemi skated with the extras on Wednesday and could potentially be replaced in the lineup by Mark Jankowski.

ECF GAME 2: PANTHERS @ HURRICANES

  • How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.
  • Starting Goalies: The Panthers will, surprise!, stay with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has allowed six goals in his past five games. Carolina counters with Frederik Andersen, who gave up a total of 12 goals in nine playoff games before allowing five in Game 1.
  • NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Carolina as a slight favorite (-130) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $100 bet pays $110.
  • Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0
  • When: Thursday, 8 p.m. 
  • Where: Lenovo Center; Raleigh, N.C. 
  • National TV: TNT/truTV
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Betting Odds — Hurricanes Favored: Money Line (-130); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (+105/-130)
  • Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Thursday @Carolina; Game 3: Saturday @Florida; Game 4: Monday, May 26 @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday, May 28 @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina
  • This Regular Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida:  Panthers 6, Hurricanes 0 (Nov.30); Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1 (Jan. 2). At Carolina:  Panthers 6, Hurricanes 3 (Nov. 29).
  • How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
  • All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
  • Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-0) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-1) LINES

37 Andrei Svechnikov // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis

71 Taylor Hall // 96 Jack Roslovic // 22 Logan Stankoven

48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 28 William Carrier

50 Eric Robinson // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 53 Jackson Blake

74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns

7 Dmitry Orlov // 26 Sean Walker

4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 56 Scott Morrow

31 Frederik Andersen

52 Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)

Carolina Hurricanes lines provided by NHL.com

