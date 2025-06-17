Edmonton Oilers Switch Goalies Again Before Cup Final Game 6

FORT LAUDERDALE — Stuart Skinner is back in net tonight for the Edmonton Oilers when they try to save their season against the Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Skinner was pulled from Games 3 and 4 of the Final, with Calvin Pickard getting the start for Game 5.

With the Panthers a win away from the Stanley Cup for a second straight year, coach Kris Knoblauch is going back to the goalie who got the Oilers this far in Skinner.

“Stu’s been in a lot of high-pressure games, he’s played really well,’’ Knoblauch said. “You look at the amount of elimination games he’s played in, I think there were six last year and every single game he played in were really solid, if not spectacular performances. So when the season’s on the line, we have a lot of confidence in him.”

Skinner started all seven games in the Cup Final against the Panthers last year and says he is “feeling good” coming into Game 6.

“Definitely know that I have the confidence of my teammates and the coaching staff,’’ Skinner said after Tuesday’s morning skate at the IcePlex. “I think there’s obviously a lot of belief still. … It might sound weird. I felt like I played well. But sometimes that happens. It’s just life. Especially as a goalie, it can be hard sometimes.

“But the process after that is try to shake it off as quickly as I am able to. I wasn’t able to for a little bit. I was a little bit frustrated. But it kind of took me a day, and it’s just back to work. There’s not much time in this league, especially in the finals, to sulk on and feel bad for yourself. You just got to go back on the ice the next day and start working on your game again.”

Skinner knows what he is being tasked to do tonight.

He took over as Edmonton’s starter during the second round and held onto it before being pulled for Game 5.

“My job is to stop the puck when I’m told to go in the net,’’ he said. “Sometimes I get told that I’m not. For sure it’s disappointing. I want to be the guy that’s in all the time. I wish I could help these guys every single night. It’s hard watching from the bench. I just got to stick to what I know what my job is.”

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS