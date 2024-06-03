Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night and, on Sunday, were joined by the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers won the Western Conference final on Sunday night by beating the visiting Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6.

Florida, by virtue of having 110 points in the regular season, will have home ice in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 will be at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Saturday at 8 p.m. (ABC).

This is Florida’s third trip to the Cup Final in franchise history, and second in as many years. The Panthers have never had home ice advantage in the Final, nor have they ever won the Stanley Cup.

Edmonton is making its eighth trip to the Cup Final and first since 2006 when it lost to the Carolina Hurricanes — which was coached by current New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette.

The Oilers won the Cup five times from 1984-90, including the season after the great Wayne Gretzky had been traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

Edmonton will be trying to be the first Canadian-based team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

The Panthers joined the NHL the following season.

Edmonton took out the Kings in 5 to open the playoffs before beating Vancouver in 7 in the West semifinals.

Like the Panthers, Edmonton trailed 2-1 in the conference final but rallied to win the final three games and take the title in 6.

On Sunday, Connor McDavid gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 4:17 of the first period with his fifth goal of the postseason.

Zach Hyman, a former Florida draft pick who was traded to Toronto in 2015 after it became apparent he would not sign with the Panthers out of Michigan, made it 2-0 later in the period with his 14th goal of the playoffs.

Both goals were on the power play; the Oilers only took 10 shots on goal in the win.

Edmonton leads all playoff teams with 19 power-play goals; Florida is second with 14.

Dallas went 0-3 on the power play in Game 6. The Oilers have allowed just three power-play goals in the playoffs. Florida has given up six.

The Oilers led all teams in scoring this postseason with 63 goals; Florida is second with 55.

Edmonton has also surrendered the most goals-against in the playoffs with 46. The Panthers are at 39.

Florida went 2-0 against the Oilers this season — the first time just four games after the Oilers fired Jay Woodcroft and replaced him with Kris Knoblauch.

