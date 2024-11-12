Evan Rodrigues Is On Fire for the Scorching Hot Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Evan Rodrigues has been riding a hot streak for the streaking Florida Panthers lately.

Six of his nine points this season have come in the past four games.

Add his game-winning shootout goal against the Flyers on Saturday which helped Florida win its seventh straight game, and you can officially say Rodrigues is on fire.

How does a player feel taking the puck at center ice in the fifth round of a shootout, knowing the game is on the line?

“It’s fun. As a hockey player you like to be in those type of moments,” Rodrigues said. “Important moments of the game. A little bit of nerves, I had a play in place going down there. I was just happy to execute.”

Nothing unusual.

As a jack of all trades for most of his 10 NHL seasons with five different teams, Rodrigues has been known to come through when needed most, as evidenced by his seven goals and 15 points in last year’s postseason.

He does not consider himself a streaky player.

“It comes and goes for everybody,” Rodrigues said. “When you aren’t getting the chances, that’s when you start to worry but for the most part, I’ve been getting them game in and game out this year.

“It’s always nice when they start to go in.”

Playing on the top line with Sasha Barkov, where he has been since Barkov’s return from injury, has helped.

Rodrigues knows what it’s like to play with talent, having played alongside stars like Sidney Crosby, Nathan McKinnon, and Jack Eichel prior to coming to the Panthers in 2023.

“(Barkov) makes it always so easy for you. He’s always in the right place at the right time,” Rodrigues said. “He is alwaysextending plays. He’s so strong defensively that it makes your job a lot easier. You don’t spend a lot of time in the d-zone.

“He’s on that elite level, just like Sid, just like Eichel, just like MacKinnon. It’s been a treat playing with him.”

Rodrigues’ versatility is what enhances his value to the team.

Coach Paul Maurice has used him in all three forward positions and on all four lines, as the situation dictated.

Bill Zito no doubt had this in mind when he signed him to a four-year, $12 million deal.

“It’s something I take pride in,” Rodrigues said. “I’ve always been known as kind of a versatile player. There are minor things that you have to switch between each position, but for the most part, it’s just hockey. You prepare the same way.”

Maurice said that Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, and (Jesper) Boqvist are the types who benefit from moving around a bit.

“His (Rodrigues) play says that he can play left and right wing, and he can play with Barkov, (Sam) Bennett, and (Anton) Lundell,” Maurice said.

“When Evan Rodrigues went and played with Lundell and (Eetu) Luostarinen last year, I think that’s where he got his game in order.

“Then he came out of that playing that game and eventually was with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk, and they were a very good line, possibly our most effective line in the Edmonton series.”

And, Maurice said, change is what is coming.

“I would have most likely switched Rodrigues and Verhaeghe last game if Roddy wasn’t on the heater that he was on,” Maurice said.

“We’ve been a pretty good team over our last seven games, so there’s not the impetus to change. But it is on my radar now.”

ON DECK: GAME 16

NEW JERSEY DEVILS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS