FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Trade Deadline, Barkov Return, and More

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Before you warm up that stuffing for a leftover lunch, dive into the Black Friday Edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag!

This was a good one, with a couple of questions regarding the NHL Trade Deadline, injury stuff, the future of the Panthers goaltenders, and more.

Since today is Black Friday, we here at FHN have a sweet deal for you.

And now, on to the Mailbag…

The team has looked more cohesive recently (other than maybe in net). With the restrictions on playoff cap and the anticipation of our injured players eventually coming back, do you think the Cats will be active at the deadline or roll with what they have? — Cats and Oilers

Paul Maurice actually mentioned this the other day. The Panthers expect to get Matthew Tkachuk back in the next month, then other players who they have lost should start coming back perhaps after the Olympics like Dmitry Kulikov, Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, and Cole Schwindt.