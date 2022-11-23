FHN Mailbag Time: Ask Your Florida Panthers Questions

As we approach Thanksgiving Weekend, the Florida Panthers are about a quarter of the way through their season.

There is a lot we know about this team — and a lot of questions which are still to be answered.

As for your questions about the team, well, we know you have a lot of them.

Time to open up the FHN Mailbag and answer them.

With the holiday coming, we’ll use two days for questions to get in with the FHN Mailbag opening up on Friday morning.

So, get your questions in before 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Have an extra slice of pie and send in your best.

There are a number of ways to get your questions to me.

The easiest is just leave your question here on the comment section; you can also leave a question if you read this on Facebook or by using the #AskGR hashtag on Twitter — as long as that is still a thing. You never know.

Again, we will have your questions and my answers published here on Friday morning.

Enjoy the game tonight and have a great Thanksgiving!

