#AskGR Mailbag
FHN Mailbag Time: Ask Your Florida Panthers Questions
As we approach Thanksgiving Weekend, the Florida Panthers are about a quarter of the way through their season.
There is a lot we know about this team — and a lot of questions which are still to be answered.
As for your questions about the team, well, we know you have a lot of them.
Time to open up the FHN Mailbag and answer them.
For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers All Year Long, Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!
With the holiday coming, we’ll use two days for questions to get in with the FHN Mailbag opening up on Friday morning.
So, get your questions in before 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Have an extra slice of pie and send in your best.
There are a number of ways to get your questions to me.
The easiest is just leave your question here on the comment section; you can also leave a question if you read this on Facebook or by using the #AskGR hashtag on Twitter — as long as that is still a thing. You never know.
Again, we will have your questions and my answers published here on Friday morning.
Enjoy the game tonight and have a great Thanksgiving!
PANTHERS ON DECK
BOSTON BRUINS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series: Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17)
- Last season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Boston leads 59-36-6, 6 ties
My question is what are our options when Duclair comes off LTIR? I know a lot of people seem to think we would trade Hornqvist but don’t know that there are a lot of takers for that out there with his salary without us also giving up some prospects and we’ve done so many trades the last few years that our draft capital and prospect pipeline is getting thin. Are there other internal options to get cap compliant without a trade and still field a competitive team?
Since there is still limited access to the locker room and we don’t see post game shenanigans, what do the boys award the game MVP after a win? In the past it was the Cadet jacket, shovel, barber apron…
It is 20 games into the new system that will prepare us to be successful in the playoffs. Can you describe what this new system is supposed to be, and then why it isn’t working