Watch: The FHN Morning Skate — Unbeaten Hurricanes visit Panthers
The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers are the final two teams in the entire NHL to have not been handed a defeat in regulation — and those two teams meet up tonight in Sunrise.
It should be a pretty, pretty good game.
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate today but are expected to have rookie Spencer Knight man the net with Sergei Bobrovsky out with a minor upper-body injury.
Carolina will counter with Frederik Andersen as they try and match the NHL’s best start in history at 10-0.
More coming up later!
- Here is Jonathan Huberdeau talking about the matchup with the Hurricanes —
