Watch: The FHN Morning Skate — Unbeaten Hurricanes visit Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers are the final two teams in the entire NHL to have not been handed a defeat in regulation — and those two teams meet up tonight in Sunrise.

It should be a pretty, pretty good game.

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate today but are expected to have rookie Spencer Knight man the net with Sergei Bobrovsky out with a minor upper-body injury.

Carolina will counter with Frederik Andersen as they try and match the NHL’s best start in history at 10-0.

More coming up later!