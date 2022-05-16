FHN Today: Florida Panthers chill Sunday but back to work today

CORAL SPRINGS — The Florida Panthers did not have to tell that gathered media that Sunday was an optional practice.

It was either that or half the team was injured.

The Panthers had a nice, light workout on Sunday but will get back at it this morning as they prepare for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The schedule finally came out early this morning and, well, it’s something.

The Panthers will be going up against the Miami Heat for much of this upcoming series and will have a back-to-back thrown in for fun.

But it should be one heck of a series.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING

Game 1: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: TNT

TNT Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

Full schedule — Game 1: Tampa Bay at Florida (TNT), 7; Game 2: Tampa Bay at Florida, Thursday, 7 (TNT); Game 3: Florida at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 1:30 (TNT); Game 4: Florida at Tampa Bay, Monday, 7 (TNT); Game 5*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Wednesday, May 25 (Time, TV TBA); Game 6*: Florida at Tampa Bay Lightning, Friday, May 27 (Time, TV TBA); Game 7*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Sunday, May 29 (Time, TV TBA). ( *) — If necessary.

