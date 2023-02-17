FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Hold On for Big Win in Washington

After a loss in St. Louis which was hard to watch at times on Tuesday night, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he was not worried about his team going into a huge showdown in Washington.

The Panthers most certainly came to play on Thursday night.

With the Capitals directly ahead of them in the standings — and holding the last playoff spot in the East — the Panthers brought their best.

Florida jumped all over the Caps, winning their fifth straight against Washington dating to last year’s opening-round series.

The Panthers got goals from some different cats (pun intended) as not only did Gus Forsling get Florida on the board, but Marc Staal got his first since he was wearing Detroit red and Colin White stepped out of the press box and gave his team a 3-0 lead midway through the second.

A beauty of a goal from Sasha Barkov ended up being the game winner as the Panthers let Washington back into the game with a couple of penalties late.

Now, the Panthers have to keep this up.

The team has won five of its past seven and cannot afford anything less than a frantic pace moving forward.

Buckle up.

Hey, did you hear the Florida Panthers beat the Capitals 6-3 on Thursday night? No one seems to be talking about it.

Anyway, if the Panthers want to make the playoffs, they may need 100 points.

They are at 62 with 24 remaining.

Don’t want to do the math? We did it for you.

From the Washington Capitals side of things: Old habits come back to haunt the Caps in their loss to the Panthers.

Sam Bennett was out of the lineup for the Panthers after getting hurt in the loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Anthony Duclair is close to returning to the Florida lineup — but how do the Panthers make it work?

Postgame video from Thursday night as Maurice, Staal, White and Sergei Bobrovsky spoke after the win in D.C.

