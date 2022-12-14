FHN Today: Florida Panthers Lose Even More Players

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers continue to lose players to either sickness or injury as three new players joined a growing medical list on Tuesday night.

And, as Paul Maurice has hinted over the past couple of days, these are just the ones we know about.

Florida played a really clean game on Tuesday night despite not having leading goal scorer Carter Verhaeghe as he joined Spencer Knight and Anton Lundell on the sick list.

During the 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets — did we mention that Sergei Bobrovsky made Columbus feel sick again? — the Panthers lost Colin White and Chris Tierney to injury following big hits.

The Panthers survived being down two forwards in the game.

We will see if anyone comes up from Charlotte before Thursday’s game against the Penguins.

The Panthers got a nice effort all around with Bobrovsky really being appreciative to his teammates for giving him a little support up front.

Florida was happy Bobrovsky appears to be on his way back as his past four starts with Knight in sick bay have been pretty solid indeed.

— The Panthers put Radko Gudas on injured reserve and brought up Grigori Denisenko. Gudas did practice with the team on Tuesday and he would be able to come back on Thursday if he is medically cleared.

Alex Ovechkin had another milestone night as the Capitals’ star got a hat trick against the Blackhawks and joined the exclusive 800 Club.

Only Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe are members.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins are in town on Thursday night and they will not have defenseman Jeff Petry for a while as he has been put on LTIR.

— The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to find an identity and they want to be tough in doing so.

— A stagnant salary cap sounds just fine to the Montreal Canadiens.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS