FHN Today: Florida Panthers Lose Tkachuk, End Road Trip with Win

The Florida Panthers had a lot of stuff going on Sunday.

Not only did they have to play in Anaheim less than 24 hours after losing up ‘The 5’ against the Kings, but they had to wait and see what response the NHL would have to Matthew Tkachuk’s stick poke of Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick.

A few hours before the game against the Ducks, the ruling came down that Tkachuk would be suspended for two games.

On the ice, the Panthers were forced to change up some things — and it ended up working out.

Florida ended its four-game road trip on a winning note as Sam Reinhart scored twice and Brandon Montour had himself another big game.

“It is a huge adjustment,” Paul Maurice said Sunday night. “We already lost (Patric) Hornqvist — one of our captains — and now we lost him. It is an adjustment. But sometimes when you get to the fourth game in six nights, perhaps an adjustment is a good thing.”

The Panthers will fly home today and are expected to practice on Tuesday before playing host to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

The big news around the Panthers on Sunday was the two-game suspension of Tkachuk as the NHL said he deliberately used the blade of his stick to hit an opponent in the head.

The video of the incident as well as the league’s full video explanation are embedded on the story.

— Montour had himself a night, ending up with a goal and three assists as Reinhart scored twice and Sam Bennett nets the game-winner in a 5-3 win over the Ducks.

— Florida lost a Tkachuk goal on a controversial goalie interference call in the second period in a wild 5-4 loss to the Kings.

