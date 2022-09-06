FHN Today: Florida Panthers remain a popular bet

The Florida Panthers made a lot of changes during the offseason and, at least according to one sportsbook, they have been for the better.

On the DraftKings site, the Colorado Avalanche are the heavy betting favorite to repeat at +380.

The Panthers and Maple Leafs are tied for second at +850.

As far as winning the Eastern Conference goes, the two are at +450 — but the Leafs are +180 to win the Atlantic with Florida at +200.

At FanDuel, the Avs are favorites to win the Cup (+450) followed by Carolina and Toronto (+1000) with Florida at +1100.

PANTHERLAND

We published our first Atlantic Division Power Rankings of the 2022-23 season and, like the betting sites, we think the Panthers look pretty good as well.

— Aaron Ekblad did not make the top five when the NHL Network ranked the league’s defensemen. But should he have been?

— The Panthers have a fairly easy looking schedule in October which should work out well for a team which will be working through some things.

— Rudolfs Balcers is going to find himself in a nice spot with the Panthers if everything goes as he hopes.

