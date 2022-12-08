FHN Today: Florida Panthers Thaw Out in South Florida

We got a text message from someone with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday afternoon not long after the team landed in Fort Lauderdale.

Went from minus-16 to 76.

As the Fort Lauderdale tourism folks would say: ‘Hello, Sunny.’

The Panthers certainly got a nice taste of winter with their five-game trip to chilly Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg — with a side trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, thrown in for good measure.

While many on the Panthers’ traveling party welcomed a little taste of home — not everyone on the team hails from the tropics, you know — it is always nice to get back to the sun and the fun.

Of course, the Panthers will have to shed their shorts and sandals and get to the arena on Thursday for a pretty critical game with the Detroit Red Wings later tonight.

The Panthers may have their captain back after missing him the past two weeks.

More on that below…

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Sasha Barkov’s father spoke to a Finnish news outlet and said that his son — who happens to be captain of the Florida Panthers — was waylaid with a bout of pneumonia and, at one point, had a temperature of 103 degrees.

Barkov has been out of the lineup since Thanksgiving due to the illness but could be back tonight against the Wings.

— We’re going to find a lot about these Panthers in the coming days as their schedule is doing them no favors.

Not only do they play three games in four days coming off this road trip, but they’ll mostly be playing teams holding a playoff spot all the way through the Christmas break.

Ho, ho, ho.

— Tonight’s game is one of those streaming only ones so you better have ESPN+ or Hulu if you want to watch it. That, or know someone who does.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

PANTHERS ON DECK

DETROIT RED WINGS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS