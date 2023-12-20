FHN 1-on-1: Talking Florida Panthers, Family & More with Ryan Lomberg

SUNRISE — When Ryan Lomberg signed with the Florida Panthers in 2020, he hoped there would be an opportunity here to take his game to the next level.

He certainly has.

Lomberg is now in his fourth season with the Panthers and has become one of the most popular players on the team due to his all-out style of play and infectious energy.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lomberg joined me for the first episode of the FHN 1-on-1, a new light interview segment which we plan on making a staple of the Florida Hockey Now YouTube channel which has continued to grow each day.

For the Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers — Each and Every Day

Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

While we mostly have run press conferences and in-room scrums on the channel, more content such as today’s interview with the ‘Lomberghini’ will be standard.

This is what many of you have asked for and, well, we’re going forward with it.

Let me know what you think of today’s interview and, if you have any ideas or questions for certain players, let me know.

And do not forget to subscribe to the YouTube channel so you get notified whenever any new content is up. It is free and certainly helps us grow the channel.

As always, thank you for your support.

ON DECK

ST. LOUIS BLUES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS