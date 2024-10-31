Finland is No Stranger to the NHL. Neither Are the Panthers and Stars

The NHL Global Series, featuring two games in Finland between the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers, has attracted much attention in a country partly within the Arctic Circle.

The games will be played in Nokia Arena in Sasha Barkov’s hometown of Tampere.

The Stars arrived in Helsinki a day earlier than the Panthers and had an additional day to enjoy the country and get in an extra practice.

This is the NHL’s second regular-season visit to Tampere.

In 2022-23, Colorado and Columbus played a pair of regular-season games there.

A total of nine regular-season and nine preseason games have been previously played in Finland.

After the Panthers and Stars leave, the 11 NHL games played in Finland will be the second-most of any country outside of North America behind Sweden (17).

Tampere will host its third and fourth NHL games, tying Tokyo for the fourth most of any city outside North America.

Florida has played four NHL regular-season games outside of North America — all of which have been in Finland.

Paul Maurice coached the Winnipeg Jets against Florida in the 2018 games.

The Panthers, then coached by current Dallas bench boss Pete DeBoer, also played a couple of preseason games in Finland before the start of the 2009-10 season.

When the Panthers lost to Tappara in Tampere in a shootout, a young Barkov was rooting for the home team, not the one he would eventually captain to the Stanley Cup.

There are 38 players born in Finland who are now active in the NHL.

Of that group, Michael Granlund of the San Jose Sharks played the most games at 829 with Barkov second at 740.

Others with 700-plus NHL games are Rasmus Ristolainen (722) and Erik Haula (702).

Per the NHL, there have been 264 Finnish-born players in the NHL over the years.

A total of 31 Finnish nationals played for the Stars/North Stars and 24 played for the Panthers.

Between the current Dallas and Florida teams, there are seven Finnish players.

Barkov, Anton Lundell, Miko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen, and assistant coach Tuomo Ruuto call Finland home.

The Stars have three Finnish players: Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, and Roope Hintz.

Barkov, Lindell, and Heiskanen have been named to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

According to the NHL, about 5 percent of its players come from Finland — which has a population of about 5.6 million (which is less than the combined population of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties).

“I know the people and I have coached an awful lot of Finnish players,’’ Maurice said. “They are very, very passionate about the game. One of the side benefits for the NHL and players and coaches coming over is, (learning) the game isn’t owned by the United States and Canada.

“When you grow up, and you don’t leave, that’s what you think: ‘No one loves the game more than we do.’ Then you get over here, and they love the game every bit as much as we do. It is a nation of people who love the game. To have this many guys in the NHL with this population, they must have a great program and great development.’’

The very first Finnish-born player in the NHL was Albert Pudas, who played four games with the Toronto St. Patricks (later renamed Maple Leafs) in 1926-27.

He was raised and trained in Canada.

Pentti Lund, who came along next, was born in Finland and grew up in Canada.

His career lasted longer.

He won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 1948-49.

Lund spent four seasons in the NHL, with the Rangers and the Bruins.

Juha ‘Whitey’ Widing was the first Finnish-born player to receive at least part of his training in Europe.

He came to North America as a teenager in 1964 to play junior hockey and then spent nine seasons in the NHL, mainly with the Los Angeles Kings.

Teemu Selanne leads all Finnish-born players in games played (1451) and points (1457).

Jari Kurri is a close second with 1251 games and 1398 points.

By season’s end, Barkov will likely pass countryman — and former Florida captain — Olli Jokinen in points (750) to become the fifth-highest Finnish all-time scorer.

There is a six-hour time difference between here and Tampere.

If you can’t watch during the afternoon, set your DVRs now.

Game 1 is Friday at 1, with Game 2 on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Video of the Panthers in Helsinki, including Barkov and his Finnish teammates answering questions from the local media, is on the FHN YouTube Channel.

ON DECK: GAME 12

NHL GLOBAL SERIES AT TAMPERE, FINLAND