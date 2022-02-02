Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers lose, go into All-Star break feeling pretty good

Published

5 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Anthony Duclair scored the first goal for the Florida Panthers in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

NEW YORK — After an eight-game showing on Monday, the Florida Panthers flamed out in their last game before their two-week All-Star break, falling 5-2 to the New York Rangers.

They have no reason to be discouraged, however.

Florida heads into the break with a league-best 69 points.

“We’ve been having some great games, it’s fun to see that everyone is chipping in,” Anthony Duclair said.

“It’s not just a couple of guys, it’s the whole team from top to bottom, everyone’s been playing great, the goalies have been solid — making key saves in key moments — and it’s fun to play right now.”

No one covers the Florida Panthers like Florida Hockey Now. No One.

Subscribe today!

The Panthers played the second-most games out of any team with 47, but managed to crunch out 32 wins and a .734 points percentage that ranks third in the NHL.

“I think, for the most part, we’ve played really well. We played a lot of hockey,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said.

“It was a lot of travel and we were starting to run on fumes a little bit tonight, but our guys have done an unbelievable job of bringing energy night in and night out.”

It was apparent that the team looked a little beat in the third period.

Get FHN+ today!

During that period, the Rangers outshot the Panthers 10-7, out-chanced them 9-6 and beat them 4-0 in high-danger chances.

“I thought our start was really good, but I think where the puck luck stopped following us around was the second goal,” Brunette said.

“I just felt we had trouble rebounding off that, we had a power play and a few different opportunities, but we didn’t really have the energy after that one.”

That goal Brunette was referring to occurred when Alexis Lafreniere snuck behind the Florida defense and slipped a backhand shot through Spencer Knight’s five-hole to tie the game up at two.

Florida had just gotten the momentum back after recovering from a Mika Zibanejad goal just 35 seconds into the game.

They controlled play from that point on in the first period, with Anthony Duclair scoring 10:44 into the game to tie it up.

The Panthers carried the momentum into the second when Sam Reinhart capitalized off of a Sasha Barkov rebound to give Florida the lead 2:18 into the second period.

That was the last time Florida had the lead.

Chris Kreider notched a power play goal from the front of the net with 2:35 to go in the second period to give New York a 3-2 lead.

They controlled play for the majority of the period, but could not break through quite easily.

That changed when Mason Marchment took a high-sticking penalty with 6:18 to go.

Kreider got his second goal of the game with yet another net-front tap-in to make it a two-goal game with 5:21 to go.

The Panthers established some momentum after pulling Knight with 3:30 remaining, but another penalty put a damper on any comeback efforts.

“I thought we got into a little penalty trouble at the end there,” MacKenzie Weegar said.

“We were gonna have a big push there in the last five minutes, but who knows what could have happened.”

What actually happened was an empty-net goal from Artemi Panarin with 41 seconds left to ensure a Rangers victory.

Florida will not play again until Feb. 16, when they head to Raleigh to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes.

During that layover, the team will take a break for a little bit over a week, returning to practice from the All-Star break on Friday, Feb. 11.

“Guys are going to see family and friends and maybe blow off some steam,” Weegar said.

“It’s a long break, so I expect guys to stay prepared and stay focused on the final stretch here, we want to put ourselves in a good position.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CAROLINA HURRICANES

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fan4pan

Was interesting watching the game with the Ranger homer broadcast team??

1
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.