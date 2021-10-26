Connect with us

Panthers YouTube

Video — The FHN Postgame Report: Florida Panthers 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

Published

7 hours ago

on

Fhn postgame panthers youtube

Florida dominated the visiting Arizona Coyotes for much of Monday night.

On tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame Report, George Richards breaks the game down from ice level at the FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers did find themselves in a bit of a sticky wicket as they got a little complacent after controlling the pace of play throughout the game.

Florida simply struggled to score — something the team’s not really used to — or this game would have never been in doubt.

Get FHN+ today!

And, honestly, it never should have been that close.

But when an NHL team is within a goal of forcing overtime, well, there is some concern.

Anyway, check out the postgame report and don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel. A whole lot of you have been lately and it’s great.

Let’s keep ‘er going!

Here is Joe Thornton talking about being back in the lineup and scoring his first goal with the Panthers:

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.