Video — The FHN Postgame Report: Florida Panthers 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

Florida dominated the visiting Arizona Coyotes for much of Monday night.

On tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame Report, George Richards breaks the game down from ice level at the FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers did find themselves in a bit of a sticky wicket as they got a little complacent after controlling the pace of play throughout the game.

Florida simply struggled to score — something the team’s not really used to — or this game would have never been in doubt.

And, honestly, it never should have been that close.

But when an NHL team is within a goal of forcing overtime, well, there is some concern.

Anyway, check out the postgame report and don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel. A whole lot of you have been lately and it’s great.

Let’s keep ‘er going!

Here is Joe Thornton talking about being back in the lineup and scoring his first goal with the Panthers: