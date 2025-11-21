The Bob and Sam Show: Panthers Win Hard-Fought Game Over Devils

SUNRISE — On the night the Florida Panthers celebrated Jeff Petry’s NHL milestone as well as the start of Jack Devine’s career, it was Sam Reinhart and Sergei Bobrovsky who led them to victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Bobrovsky made 30 saves for his second shutout of the season and Reinhart got what turned out to be the game-winner in Florida’s 1-0 win over the Devils.

With 51 career shutouts, Bobrovsky moves into a five-way tie for 28th all-time joining former Panthers goalie Tomas Vokoun among others.

Reinhart ultimately gave the Panthers the only lead they would need this night in the first, driving in along the boards and scoring off an amazing play in which he slipped the puck underneath the stick of Luke Hughes before ripping a shot off goalie Jake Allen.

Florida killed off a pair of penalties during the game.

The Panthers have won four of its past five and improved to 8-2-1 at home this season.

New Jersey dropped its second straight after getting beat in Tampa on Tuesday.

NOTEBOOK: DEVILS at PANTHERS

The Panthers celebrated Petry’s 1,000th NHL game with a nice pregame ceremony on Thursday in which teammates past and present offered their best wishes in video tributes.

Not only did Petry get the prized NHL Silver Stick from GM Bill Zito, but the team gifted his four kids — wearing jerseys representing the other four NHL teams Petry played for — mini silver sticks as well.

Jack Devine made his NHL debut.

made his NHL debut. Noah Gregor played in his 300th game. Originally drafted by San Jose, Gregor has played for the Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators.

played in his 300th game. Originally drafted by San Jose, Gregor has played for the Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators. Reinhart has nine goals and five assists in his past 12 games and extended his scoring streak to five games.

Evan Rodrigues, who needed stitches after taking a high stick last weekend, took an inadvertent elbow to the face late in the first period but did return. He was wearing a full mask by the third.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Devils 0 (12:58 1st): Sam Reinhart had a beaut of a goal to kick off the scoring, rolling around the half boards before going in on Luke Hughes — and putting the puck underneath the defenseman’s stick before putting in off the shoulder of Jake Allen.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

2. Sam Reinhart, Panthers

3. Jake Allen, Devils

