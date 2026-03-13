Bob ‘O Gold: Bobrovsky Saves the Day, Panthers beat Blue Jackets

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers held their St. Patrick’s Night at the arena on Thursday with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

There was no green on the ice, but Sergei Bobrovsky may have had his future contract on his mind.

For the second straight start, Bobrovsky was absolutely on fire stopping his first 20 shots — a good number of the ‘Bob-by!’ variety before Sam Reinhart scored midway through overtime for a 2-1 win.

Bobrovsky ended with 30 saves with Florida getting outshot 31-21.

The Panthers, who had lost 9 of 11 going into the NHL Trade Deadline, have now won three straight.

Even though they took the loss, the Blue Jackets extended their point streak to eight (4-0-4) games.

Mike Benning, making his NHL debut with his dad Brian in the house, came on in OT to run the power play and got the secondary assist on Reinhart’s goal.

HOW THEY SCORED

Blue Jackets 1, Panthers 0 (13:01 2nd): The Jackets finally break through the Wall of Sergei Bobrovsky, Adam Fantilli coming down on a breakaway and hitting from the right circle.

The Jackets finally break through the Wall of coming down on a breakaway and hitting from the right circle. Panthers 1, Blue Jackets 1 (1:28 3rd PP): Sam Reinhart fires a shot from the left side of the cage that goes off the helmet of Elvis Merzlikins — and goes right to a waiting Sam Bennett on the right side who bangs it home.

fires a shot from the left side of the cage that goes off the helmet of — and goes right to a waiting on the right side who bangs it home. Panthers 2, Blue Jackets 1 (2:20 OT PP): Mike Benning gets things going with Matthew Tkachuk finding Sam Reinhart on the goal line for the sharp-angled game winner.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

2. Sam Reinhart, Panthers

3. Sam Bennett, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 66