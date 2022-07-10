Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Open Development Camp on Monday

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif will participate at the team’s development camp this week in Coral Springs. — Photo @GeorgeRichards

The Florida Panthers will be holding a development camp this week in Coral Springs — with the first workout Monday afternoon at the IceDen.

The daily workouts, which run from Monday through Thursday, will be closed to the public.

Friday’s scrimmage between the two groups will be open to select season ticketholders who will be contacted by their rep for admittance.

Some of the top prospects in the Florida organization will attend — save for Grigory Denisenko, Logan Hutsko and Cole Schwindt — and participate in five days of work.

All of the Panthers’ new additions from last week’s draft will be in attendance.

FLORIDA PANTHERS DEVELOPMENT CAMP

Florida panthersSCHEDULE — AT ICEDEN, CORAL SPRINGS

Monday: Group A 1:45-2:45 p.m.; Group B 3-4 p.m.

Tuesday: Group B 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Group A 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Group A 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Group B: 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Thursday: Group B 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Group A: 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Friday: Scrimmage, 10 a.m.

 

Kenneth Wilson

Did not realize until just now how much Justin Sourdif looks like Tua Tagovailoa.

0
Reply

