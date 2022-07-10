Florida Panthers Open Development Camp on Monday

The Florida Panthers will be holding a development camp this week in Coral Springs — with the first workout Monday afternoon at the IceDen.

The daily workouts, which run from Monday through Thursday, will be closed to the public.

Friday’s scrimmage between the two groups will be open to select season ticketholders who will be contacted by their rep for admittance.

Some of the top prospects in the Florida organization will attend — save for Grigory Denisenko, Logan Hutsko and Cole Schwindt — and participate in five days of work.

All of the Panthers’ new additions from last week’s draft will be in attendance.

FLORIDA PANTHERS DEVELOPMENT CAMP

SCHEDULE — AT ICEDEN, CORAL SPRINGS

Monday: Group A 1:45-2:45 p.m.; Group B 3-4 p.m.

Tuesday: Group B 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Group A 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Group A 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Group B: 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Thursday: Group B 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Group A: 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Friday: Scrimmage, 10 a.m.