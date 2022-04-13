Florida Panthers overcome hot goalie, beat Ducks in OT

SUNRISE — In their 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers prepared themselves for one of the oldest adages in the lore of the Stanley Cup Playoffs — hot goaltenders can steal games.

The Panthers knew it all too well after Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Valisevskiy posted a 29-save shutout to knock them out in Game 6 of the first round last year.

“We know we are going to face it and we know it is going to happen again,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said.

“The way the group kind of stayed to the plan, did not force the issue and just stayed consistent really speaks of this group right now.”

On Tuesday night, their test was John Gibson.

It took a lot of work — but they passed

FHN SPECIAL — Use code 1000 at checkout for 25 percent off annual subscription today!